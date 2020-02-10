Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 889997 ISIN: US4228061093 Ticker-Symbol: HC1 
Tradegate
10.02.20
16:42 Uhr
118,00 Euro
0,00
0,00 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
HEICO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
HEICO CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
118,00
119,00
18:09
118,00
119,00
16:43
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
HEICO
HEICO CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEICO CORPORATION118,000,00 %