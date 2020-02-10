The "Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Proteins, Milk Powder, Milk Fat Concentrate, Lactose Its Derivatives), Application (Infant Formulas, Sports Nutrition, Dairy Products), Livestock, Form, and Region Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 81.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.1%.
Different properties of dairy ingredients are useful for various applications in the food beverage industry, which is increasing their demand among manufacturers. Also, they are known to possess various nutritional characteristics, which makes them popular among consumers.
The milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period
An increase in the shift toward a healthy lifestyle has altered the food consumption habits among consumers. As a result, the demand for snacks and beverages options, which are indulging as well as nutritional, has been on the rise. Milk powder is used to provide texture, color, and flavor to food products. Milk powder provides enriched taste and texture to food products. It is used to provide mouth fill texture to food without being high on fat content.
The bakery confectionery segment is the dominant one regarding applications of dairy ingredient
Consumers are indulging in more healthy snacking habits now, which has so increased the demand for functional and fortified ingredients. Milk powder and whey concentrate find various applications in the bakery segment. They are used to provide texture and color to products. They are also used as browning agents for bread. They are used for increasing the richness of the bread and other related products. As a result of their low-fat content, they are popular among manufacturers.
Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share
Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for dairy ingredients; it is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well. The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to demand functional and fortified food products. The low mortality rate and improved living standards have also enabled them to invest in health and health-related services more than before. This has increased the market for all kinds of nutritional and ready-to-eat food options.
Reasons to buy this report:
To get a comprehensive overview of the dairy ingredients To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the dairy ingredients market is flourishing
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Market Segmentation
1.4 Regions Covered
1.5 Periodization Considered
1.6 Currency
1.7 Unit Considered
1.8 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.3 Data Triangulation
2.4 Assumptions for the Study
2.5 Limitations of the Study
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Dairy Ingredients Market
4.2 Dairy Ingredients Market: Key Countries
4.3 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type and Region
4.4 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form
4.5 Europe: Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type and Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Evolution
5.3 Market Dynamics
5.3.1 Drivers
5.3.2 Restraints
5.3.3 Opportunities
5.3.4 Challenges
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Value Chain
6.3 Supply Chain
6.4 Pest Analysis
6.5 YC-YCC Shift
7 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Proteins
7.3 Milk Powder
7.4 Milk Fat Concentrates
7.5 Lactose Its Derivatives
7.6 Other Types
8 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Livestock
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Cows
8.3 Other Livestock
9 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Bakery Confectionery
9.3 Dairy Products
9.4 Sports Nutrition Products
9.5 Infant Formulas
9.6 Other Applications
10 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Dry
10.3 Liquid
11 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Functionality
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Emulsification, Foaming, and Thickening
11.3 Color, Flavor, and Texture
11.4 Gelation
11.5 Solubility and Heat Stability
12 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Region
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Asia Pacific
12.5 South America
12.6 Rest of the World
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Overview
13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.3 Competitive Benchmarking
13.4 Competitive Scenario
13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping
13.6 Competitive Benchmarking
14 Company Profiles
14.1 FrieslandCampina
14.2 Fonterra Co-Operative Group
14.3 Arla Foods
14.4 Glanbia
14.5 Kerry Group
14.6 Dairy Farmers of America
14.7 Groupe Lactalis
14.8 Ornua
14.9 Saputo
14.10 Volac International Ltd.
14.11 Epi Ingredients
14.12 Prolactal
14.13 Hoogwegt Group
14.14 Batory Foods
14.15 Valio
14.16 Ingredia SA
14.17 Cayuga Dairy Ingredients
14.18 Interfood
14.19 AMCO Proteins
14.20 Valfoo
