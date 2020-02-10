The "Dairy Ingredients Market by Type (Proteins, Milk Powder, Milk Fat Concentrate, Lactose Its Derivatives), Application (Infant Formulas, Sports Nutrition, Dairy Products), Livestock, Form, and Region Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global dairy ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 53.8 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 81.4 billion by 2025, recording a CAGR of 7.1%.

The dairy ingredients market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% from 2019 to 2025

Different properties of dairy ingredients are useful for various applications in the food beverage industry, which is increasing their demand among manufacturers. Also, they are known to possess various nutritional characteristics, which makes them popular among consumers.

The milk powder segment is projected to be the largest segment in the dairy ingredients market during the forecast period

An increase in the shift toward a healthy lifestyle has altered the food consumption habits among consumers. As a result, the demand for snacks and beverages options, which are indulging as well as nutritional, has been on the rise. Milk powder is used to provide texture, color, and flavor to food products. Milk powder provides enriched taste and texture to food products. It is used to provide mouth fill texture to food without being high on fat content.

The bakery confectionery segment is the dominant one regarding applications of dairy ingredient

Consumers are indulging in more healthy snacking habits now, which has so increased the demand for functional and fortified ingredients. Milk powder and whey concentrate find various applications in the bakery segment. They are used to provide texture and color to products. They are also used as browning agents for bread. They are used for increasing the richness of the bread and other related products. As a result of their low-fat content, they are popular among manufacturers.

Asia Pacific is estimated to account for the largest market share

Currently, the Asia Pacific region is the dominating market for dairy ingredients; it is estimated to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years, as well. The high population and increase in the purchasing capacity have enabled consumers to demand functional and fortified food products. The low mortality rate and improved living standards have also enabled them to invest in health and health-related services more than before. This has increased the market for all kinds of nutritional and ready-to-eat food options.

Reasons to buy this report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the dairy ingredients To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the dairy ingredients market is flourishing

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Regions Covered

1.5 Periodization Considered

1.6 Currency

1.7 Unit Considered

1.8 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Opportunities in the Dairy Ingredients Market

4.2 Dairy Ingredients Market: Key Countries

4.3 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type and Region

4.4 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form

4.5 Europe: Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type and Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Evolution

5.3 Market Dynamics

5.3.1 Drivers

5.3.2 Restraints

5.3.3 Opportunities

5.3.4 Challenges

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Value Chain

6.3 Supply Chain

6.4 Pest Analysis

6.5 YC-YCC Shift

7 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Proteins

7.3 Milk Powder

7.4 Milk Fat Concentrates

7.5 Lactose Its Derivatives

7.6 Other Types

8 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Livestock

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cows

8.3 Other Livestock

9 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Bakery Confectionery

9.3 Dairy Products

9.4 Sports Nutrition Products

9.5 Infant Formulas

9.6 Other Applications

10 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Dry

10.3 Liquid

11 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Functionality

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Emulsification, Foaming, and Thickening

11.3 Color, Flavor, and Texture

11.4 Gelation

11.5 Solubility and Heat Stability

12 Dairy Ingredients Market, By Region

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.3 Europe

12.4 Asia Pacific

12.5 South America

12.6 Rest of the World

13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Overview

13.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.3 Competitive Benchmarking

13.4 Competitive Scenario

13.5 Competitive Leadership Mapping

13.6 Competitive Benchmarking

14 Company Profiles

14.1 FrieslandCampina

14.2 Fonterra Co-Operative Group

14.3 Arla Foods

14.4 Glanbia

14.5 Kerry Group

14.6 Dairy Farmers of America

14.7 Groupe Lactalis

14.8 Ornua

14.9 Saputo

14.10 Volac International Ltd.

14.11 Epi Ingredients

14.12 Prolactal

14.13 Hoogwegt Group

14.14 Batory Foods

14.15 Valio

14.16 Ingredia SA

14.17 Cayuga Dairy Ingredients

14.18 Interfood

14.19 AMCO Proteins

14.20 Valfoo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3ogmdu

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005579/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900