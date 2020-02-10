Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S. (TGBD) Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association 10-Feb-2020 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. TO: Investment Community FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations ........................................ SUBJECT: CMB Approval of Amendment to the Articles of Association DATE: February 10, 2020 Our Bank has applied to CMB on 17.01.2020 regarding the extension of the validity period of the registered capital ceiling and accordingly the amendment of the Bank's articles of association. CMB has approved our Bank's application on 31.01.2020. The draft of the amendment of the articles of association, which has been revised and approved by CMB is attached herewith. In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail. We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard. Yours sincerely, Garanti BBVA Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations: Tel: +90 212 318 2352 ..................... Fax: +90 212 216 5902 ..................... E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr ............................................ www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com [1] ........................................ Attachment Document title: Amendment to the Articles of Association Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=SEHTKARCIL [2] ISIN: US9001487019 Category Code: MSCL TIDM: TGBD OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 45836 EQS News ID: 972069 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=19979b7bae6aeeb49d76141fbe11774c&application_id=972069&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=4108e3c823ee27b26038c28a050e284a&application_id=972069&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

