SpendEdge, a leading provider of procurement market intelligence solutions, has announced the completion of their latest success story onrealizing savings of $15 million in packaging spend for an FMCG company

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005472/en/

Project background

The company wanted to implement strategic sourcing approaches to the sourcing of packaging to realize significant cost savings. The key objectives of the engagement are mentioned below.

Objective 1: The company wanted to develop an effective packaging sourcing strategy to improve supply chain efficiencies.

The company wanted to develop an effective packaging sourcing strategy to improve supply chain efficiencies. Objective 2: They also wanted to better manage areas of spend to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace.

They also wanted to better manage areas of spend to gain a competitive edge in the marketplace. Interested in gaining detailed insights? Request a free demo to gain actionable insights to devise an effective packaging sourcing strategy.

"Companies in the FMCG packaging market must evaluate the geographical balance needed between their production facilities and suppliers' production facilities to reap the benefits of growth in developed markets," says a procurement expert from SpendEdge.

Key findings and solutions offered

In collaboration with SpendEdge, the client a renowned FMCG company - embraced the complexity of packaging procurement. The solution offered helped them to:

Achieve savings of $15 million in packaging spend annually.

Identify data elements that were crucial for the selection of best suppliers.

Are you looking for solutions to improve spend volume? Request a free proposal to access our customized solutions today!

Outcome: To help the client embrace spend complexities, the experts at SpendEdge performed spend aggregation, supplier evaluation, and total cost optimization. They provided in-depth insights to help the client improve their spend volume and select suppliers that could align with the developed packaging sourcing strategy. The comprehensive research further helped the client to evaluate numerous price and non-price factors that could impact the sourcing strategy.

To access the complete case study on how we helped an FMCG company to realize significant savings in packaging spend, read the complete case study here!

You may also like:

Global Corrugated Packaging Industry Procurement Intelligence Report

Supplier Risk Analysis Solution Assists a Renowned Industrial Packaging Client to Mitigate Supply Chain Risks

E-Sourcing: An Essential Component in Devising a Good Sourcing Strategy

About SpendEdge:

SpendEdge shares your passion for driving sourcing and procurement excellence. We are the preferred procurement market intelligence partner for 120+ Fortune 500 firms and other leading companies across numerous industries. Our strength lies in delivering robust, real-time procurement market intelligence reports and solutions.

To gain more information, https://www.spendedge.com/get-more-info

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005472/en/

Contacts:

SpendEdge

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 984 7340

UK: +44 148 459 9299

https://www.spendedge.com/contact-us