Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 10.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2PE0M ISIN: FR0013399474 Ticker-Symbol: G061 
Frankfurt
10.02.20
17:23 Uhr
2,075 Euro
0,000
0,00 %
Branche
Biotechnologie
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GENKYOTEX SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
GENKYOTEX SA 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
GENKYOTEX
GENKYOTEX SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GENKYOTEX SA2,0750,00 %