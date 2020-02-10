Invitation to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference // Einladung zur INFICON Medien-/Analystenkonferenz

Präsentation der Resultate für das vierte Quartal und das Geschäftsjahr 2019:Dienstag, 5. März 2020, 09:15 Uhr, Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zürich

Presentation of Q4 2019 and full year 2019 results:Tuesday, March 5, 2020, at 09:15 a.m., Haus zum Rüden, Limmatquai 42, 8001 Zurich

Wir freuen uns, Sie an der INFICON Medien-/Analystenkonferenz 2020 persönlich begrüssen zu dürfen. Bitte bestätigen Sie Ihre Teilnahme unter Angabe Ihrer Kontaktdaten bis zum 2. März 2020 per E-Mail an inficon@sensus.ch. Die Medien-/Analystenkonferenz wird in Deutsch durchgeführt und weder übersetzt noch übertragen oder aufgezeichnet.

Am 5. März 2020 verschickt INFICON um 07:00 Uhr MEZ eine Medienmitteilung zu den Resultaten und publiziert die Präsentation und den englischsprachigen Geschäftsbericht 2019 im Bereich Investors der INFICON Website www.inficon.com. Der Shortlink http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home führt Sie direkt zu diesen Dokumenten.

We look forward to welcoming you to the INFICON Media/Analyst Conference 2020. Please confirm your participation indicating your contact details by March 2, 2020 by e-mail to

inficon@sensus.ch. Please note: The presentations at the live media/analyst conference will be held in German. The conference will neither be translated nor broadcast or archived.

On March 5, 2020, INFICON will issue a press release at 07:00 a.m. CET on the results. At the same time, the accompanying presentation visuals as well as the English-language Annual Report 2019 will also be available in the Investors' section of the INFICON website, www.inficon.com. You can also follow the shortened link http://bit.ly/IFCN_IR_home.

Bad Ragaz, 10.2.2020

Ansprechpartner/Corporate contact

Matthias Tröndle

Chief Financial Officer

+423 388 3510

matthias.troendle@inficon.com