DALET: DALET INKS MULTIMILLION EURO DEAL WITH SPANISH PUBLIC BROADCASTER

DALET, a leading provider of software solutions for the creation, management and distribution of multimedia content for broadcasters, operators and content producers, announced today that it has won a major contract with one of its long-standing customers, Spanish national broadcaster Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE), in partnership with Telefonica.

The call for tenders launched by RNE targeted the modernization and optimization of its content production and broadcasting system, which has already been operating with the DALET solution for several years and serves over 1500 users. New modules will be integrated such as distribution to social media, web and mobile clients, workflow engine for Business Process Management, and federated search between the different sites.

The entire contract represents an amount of €6.5 million, the major part of which is awarded to Dalet (software licenses, value-added services and support over a 5-year period). The IT solutions division of Telefonica, Spain's leading telco operator, is in charge of integration services.

This contract is one of the Group's largest unit contracts since its creation. Revenues from licenses and services will be recognized mainly over the next 2 fiscal years.

About Dalet Digital Media Systems

Dalet solutions and services enable media organisations to create, manage and distribute content faster and more efficiently, fully maximising the value of assets. Based on an agile foundation, Dalet offers rich collaborative tools empowering end-to-end workflows for news, sports, program preparation, post-production, archives and enterprise content management, radio, education, governments and institutions.

Dalet platforms are scalable and modular. They offer targeted applications with key capabilities to address critical functions of small to large media operations - such as planning, workflow orchestration, ingest, cataloguing, editing, chat & notifications, transcoding, play out automation, multi-platform distribution and analytics.

In July 2019, Dalet announced the acquisition of the Ooyala Flex Media Platform business. An acceleration of the company's mission, the move brings tremendous value to existing Dalet and Ooyala customers, opening vast opportunities for OTT & digital distribution.

Dalet solutions and services are used around the world at hundreds of content producers and distributors, including public broadcasters (BBC, CBC, France TV, RAI, TV2 Denmark, RFI, Russia Today, RT Malaysia, SBS Australia, VOA), commercial networks and operators (Canal+, FOX, MBC Dubai, Mediacorp, Fox Sports Australia, Turner Asia, Mediaset, Orange, Charter Spectrum, Warner Bros, Sirius XM Radio), sporting organisations (National Rugby League, FIVB, Bundesliga) and government organisations (UK Parliament, NATO, United Nations, Veterans Affairs, NASA).

Dalet is traded on the NYSE-EURONEXT stock exchange (Eurolist C): ISIN: FR0011026749, Bloomberg DLT:FP, Reuters: DALE.PA. For more information on Dalet, visit www.dalet.com

