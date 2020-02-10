The "United Kingdom Neurology Procedures Outlook to 2025 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, ICP Procedures and Others." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Summary

The publisher's new report, United Kingdom Neurology Procedures Outlook to 2025, provides key procedures data on the United Kingdom Neurology Procedures. The report provides procedure volumes within market segments Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Dura Substitute Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures.

The data in the report is derived from dynamic market forecast models. The publisher uses epidemiology based models to estimate and forecast the procedure volumes. The objective is to provide information that represents the most up-to-date data of the industry possible.

The epidemiology-based forecasting model makes use of epidemiology data gathered from research publications and primary interviews with physicians to establish the target patient population and treatment flow patterns for individual diseases and therapies. Using prevalence and incidence data and diagnosed and treated population, the epidemiology-based forecasting model arrives at the final numbers.

Scope

United Kingdom Neurology Procedures volumes by segments Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, Intracranial Stenting Procedures, ICP Procedures, Dura Substitute Procedures, Neuromodulation Procedures and Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures.

Projections for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

Develop business and investment strategies by identifying the key market segments expected to register strong growth in the near future.

Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Neurology Procedures Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Procedures Covered in the Report

3 Neurology Procedures, United Kingdom

3.1 Neurology Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

3.2 Neurology Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

4 Dura Substitute Procedures, United Kingdom

4.1 Dura Substitute Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

5 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, United Kingdom

5.1 Hydrocephalus Shunting Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

5.1.1 Revision Hydrocephalus Shunts Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

6 ICP Procedures, United Kingdom

6.1 ICP Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

7 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures, United Kingdom

7.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

7.1.1 Minimally Invasive Neurosurgical Devices Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

8 Neuromodulation Procedures, United Kingdom

8.1 Neuromodulation Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

9 Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, United Kingdom

9.1 Neurovascular Accessory Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

10 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, United Kingdom

10.1 Neurovascular Coiling Assist Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

11 Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, United Kingdom

11.1 Neurovascular Embolization Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

11.1.1 Flow Diversion Stent Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

12 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, United Kingdom

12.1 Neurovascular Thrombectomy Procedures, United Kingdom, 2015-2025

13 Appendix

