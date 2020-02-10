L.A. Design Concepts Demonstrates How to Use This Year's Pantone Color of the Year

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Every year Pantone determines the color they believe will be a leading influence in interior design, and this year L.A. Design Concepts, a massive online provider of leading designer labels, demonstrates how to use the Pantone Color of the Year---Classic Blue.

According to their experts, Classic Blue is a calming yet powerful shade encompassing serenity and structure. And it's ready to make a statement.

Blue has many different hues and is easy to incorporate into colorful spaces. Using discount designer fabrics, upholstery can be easily repurposed to tie this gorgeous hue into various home accessories-including sofas, chairs, or even just a couple of cushions. According to their team, a popular choice is reupholstering an ottoman in "Cirrus Velvet' by Scalamandre Fabrics, a rich blue that pairs well with warm tones while tying in with other cooler hues.

Less is often more in design. Bring just one or two pops of Classic Blue to a space to draw in the eye. This deep shade is a great complement to big contrast colors like gold and still stands out next to prints and patterns.

White walls may still reign supreme, but using Classic Blue to bring in texture and color is a great way to add character and beauty to just about any room. Schumacher Fabrics pattern "Pyne Hollyhock' is a great example. This Classic Blue style comes in both fabric and wallpaper and brings other tones like brass and wood to life. These principles can be applied using luxury wallpaper designs in any room of the home, including smaller rooms like the powder room.

If wallpaper seems like too much work, there are plenty of more accessible options for kicking Classic Blue design into motion. Kravet Fabric has a line of accessories and décor inspired by geodes and other natural beauty elements in a wide variety of shades and tones of blue. These décor items are chic and versatile and can bring fresh excitement into a room.

There are so many shades of blue to choose from, so why not mix and match? Blue rooms are visually stunning and leave spaces feeling safe and serene. The color is striking and bold, but also calm and relaxing. Mixing up shades of blue add additional depth, and can turn a boring room into an exceptional one. Tie it all together with neutral furniture, accessories, and flooring for a balanced look.

As for furniture, try the fan-favorite Clarke and Clarke Fabrics Chiasso Denim in varying shades of Classic Blue and pair it with neutral beige cushions and a gray ottoman. This combination keeps the setting from being monotonously single-colored while still incorporating the main color story.

There are so many ways to incorporate Pantone's Color of the Year 2020 into homes and other interior spaces. Shop Classic Blue designer wallpaper, fabrics, and more at L.A. Design Concepts-the leader in affordable designer fabric online.

