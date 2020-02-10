Consumer Choice Award: Consumers Sit Down with Marc Mailloux from Bryant Heating & Cooling

WINDSOR, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Bryant Heating & Cooling is a company specializing in air conditioning and heating in homes and offices, servicing the Windsor Region. In 2021, Bryant Heating & Cooling will be celebrating their 100 year anniversary! Bryant Heating & Cooling wins this year its 1st Consumer Choice Award this year.

Q: What does being a consumer choice award winner mean to you? How did winning the Consumer Choice Award impact your business?

A: It is an honour to be selected. We take great pride in our community and always want to ensure our customers come first. Our company motto is always, "do the right thing" when it comes to our customers. It is a privilege to serve our community and we always say we have the most loyal customers in the market.

Q: What is your company tagline or motto? What does it mean to your business and your customers?

A: Our tag line has always been, "we provide you the peace of mind you need". Our motto has always been, "do the right thing for the customer". We want to treat our customers as we would our own family!

Q: What is the newest addition in terms of a product or service that your company offers?

A: We now do Plumbing. Coming soon: Duct Cleaning

Q: What makes your business unique and successful in the market?

A: We will be celebrating 100 Years of business next year. We have been around for so long due to our professional workmanship and excellent reputation.

Q: How do you keep up with trends in your industry?

A: We seek out the most efficient and reliable equipment on the market. We provide all necessary training and education to keep up with the ever changing industry.

Q: What is the one characteristic that you believe helped you through your career?

A: Old fashioned hard work. Starting from the tools and working my way up to the General Manager. Strong moral ethics and always caring about our employees and customers.

Q: What is the one major decision you make on a daily basis?

A: We always need to take into consideration the Health & Safety risks on every project. We need to ensure our employees make it home safely to their families.

CONTACT BRYANT HEATING & COOLING

Address: 3194 Devon Dr, Windsor, ON N8X 4L2

Phone: 226-773-3357

Website: www.bryantheating.ca

Email: bryant@serviceexperts.com, afterhourscanada@serviceexperts.com

Facebook: www.facebook.com/BryantServiceExperts

