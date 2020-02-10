Justin Gimelstob Recognized as 2020 Humanitarian Honoree by the Hope for Children Research Foundation

As part of his philanthropic efforts, Justin Gimelstob recently supported the Hope for Children Research Foundation

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Justin Gimelstob was honored to be a 2020 Humanitarian Honoree for the Hope for Children Research Foundation. He receives an award at the 35th Anniversary Humanitarian Awards and Casino Night on February 1, 2020, in Washington Township, New Jersey.

The Hope for Children Research Foundation began in 1985 and created a path to help find new treatments and cures to several neurological diseases.

His contributions to the Hope for Children Research Foundation further the organization's mission to support children's neurological and cancer research at the Colleen Giblin Research Laboratories at Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center.

Justin Gimelstob is a retired American tennis player. He turned pro in 1996 and retired in 2007. In addition to his tennis and sports career, he is a philanthropist.

The event was a tremendous success, raising over $95,000 total and Justin Gimelstob donated $20,000 to the night's fundraising as well. "It is very important to me to give back where I am able," says Justin Gimelstob.

"It is especially important to give back to help our younger, future generations."

For more information, please visit http://www.hopeforchildrenresearch.org/upcoming-events.

About Justin Gimelstob

Justin Gimelstob is a retired professional tennis player from California. Born and raised in New Jersey, he enrolled in UCLA in 1995 on a scholarship due to his success in junior tennis. He turned pro in 1995 and gained a reputation as a double's specialist, winning 12 titles. In 2005, he was inducted into the Southern California Jewish Hall of Fame in 2005 and the MetroWest Jewish Sports Hall of Fame in New Jersey in 2006. He retired from professional tennis in the fall of 2007 and pursued a career in sports commentary. Justin Gimelstob also presented tennis features and interviews for the TV Guide channel and acted as coach for John Isner.

