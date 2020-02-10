Technavio has been monitoring the food service market in APAC and it is poised to grow by USD 344.23 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled food service market in APAC 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Changing lifestyles and rise in demand for convenient food has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, growing preference for home cooked food might hamper the market growth. Request a free sample report

Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Segmentation

Food Service Market in APAC is segmented as below:

Product

Food sales

Beverage sales

Type

Restaurants

Delivery and take away

Fast foods

Café/Bars

Others

Geographic segmentation

China

Rest of APAC

Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our food service market in APAC report covers the following areas:

Food Service Market in APAC Size

Food Service Market in APAC Trends

Food Service Market in APAC Industry Analysis

This study identifies an increasing number of foodservice chains as one of the prime drivers of the food service market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the food service market in APAC, including some of the vendors such as Barista Coffee Co. Ltd., Del Taco Restaurants Inc., Domino's Pizza Inc., McDonald's Corp., Papa John's International Inc., Restaurant Brands International Inc., Seven i Holdings Co. Ltd., Starbucks Corp., The Wendy's Co. and Yum! Brands Inc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the food service market in APAC are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Food Service Market in APAC 2020-2024: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024

Detailed information on factors that will assist food service market growth in APAC during the next five years

Estimation of the food service market in APAC's size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the food service market in APAC

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of vendors in food service market in APAC

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200210005725/en/

