Noble Romans, Inc.: Noble Roman's to Open New Craft Pizza & Pub Restaurant in Brownsburg, IN

INDIANAPOLIS, IN / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Noble Roman's, Inc. (OTCQB:NROM), the Indianapolis based franchisor and operator of Noble Roman's Pizza and Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub announced today that it will be opening its newest flagship Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant in Brownsburg, Indiana in late March of 2020. This will be the fifth company-owned and operated location of it's new-generation, stand-alone pizzeria concept and the seventh location overall.

The newest Craft Pizza & Pub restaurant will be located in Brownsburg, Indiana at 200 North Green Street in the brand-new Green Street Depot, an exciting and newly constructed mixed-use development project. The city of Brownsburg is well established but enjoys a reputation as a progressive and fast-growing community west of Indianapolis, with strong, continuing growth in housing, retail and industry. According to Scott Mobley, president and CEO of Noble Roman's, "Brownsburg is a fantastic city and it has long been on our desired list of places to be. When we were approached with the opportunity to locate in the new Green Street Depot development, we jumped at the opportunity. We think the city has exercised great foresight in supporting this development, and it is undoubtedly a great enhancement for residents as well as magnet for future growth and development. We are excited to bring the best pizza and pub experience possible to the Brownsburg community and to be a part of this amazing project!" According to Mobley, the new location occupies 4,100 square feet and will have seating for 135, including a beer and wine bar that seats twelve. Says Mobley, "Our new Brownsburg restaurant will have a surprise addition which we think our guests will be very excited about when they see it. None of the other locations have it, and we'll leave it at that until we get close to the grand opening late in March!"

The first Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub opened on January 31, 2017 in Westfield, Indiana. The other company operated restaurants are in Whitestown, Fishers and Carmel, Indiana. The company also has two franchised Craft Pizza & Pub locations operating in Lafayette and Evansville, Indiana. A third franchise location is currently under development for Kokomo, Indiana.

The statements contained in this press release concerning the company's future revenues, profitability, financial resources, market demand and product development are forward-looking statements (as such term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) relating to the company that are based on the beliefs of the management of the company, as well as assumptions and estimates made by and information currently available to the company's management. The company's actual results in the future may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties that exist in the company's operations and business environment, including, but not limited to, competitive factors and pricing pressures, non-renewal of franchise agreements, shifts in market demand, the success of new franchise programs, including the new Noble Roman's Craft Pizza & Pub format, the company's ability to successfully operate an increased number of company-owned restaurants, general economic conditions, changes in purchases of or demand for the company's products, licenses or franchises, the success or failure of individual franchisees and licensees, changes in prices or supplies of food ingredients and labor, and dependence on continued involvement of current management. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions or estimates prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those described herein as anticipated, believed, estimated, expected or intended. The company undertakes no obligations to update the information in this press release for subsequent events.

NOBLE ROMAN'S, INC.

6612 E 75th St., Suite 450

Indianapolis, IN 46250

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Media Information:

Scott Mobley, President & CEO

smobley@nobleromans.com

Investor Relations:

Paul Mobley, Executive Chairman

pmobley@nobleromans.com

SOURCE: Noble Romans, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575872/Noble-Romans-to-Open-New-Craft-Pizza-Pub-Restaurant-in-Brownsburg-IN