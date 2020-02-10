Vanadium One Iron Corp.: Vanadium One Iron Announces Record Date for AGM And Attendance at The Prospectors and Developers Association (PDAC) Conference

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Vanadium One Iron Corp. (the "Company") (TSXV:VONE) is pleased to announce its Annual General and Special Meeting ("AGM"). As posted on the Company's Sedar profile on February 7, 2020 the Record Date for shareholders is February 14, 2020. The meeting will be held at 10:00 am at the offices of Bennett Jones LLP,100 King Street West, Suite 3400, Toronto, Ontario Canada.

In addition, representatives of the Company will be attending the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada ("PDAC") in Toronto, March 1-4, 2020. The Company will be at booth 2412B on March 3 and March 4, 2020.

About Vanadium One Iron Corp.:

Vanadium One Iron Corp. is a mineral exploration company headquartered in Toronto, Canada. The Company is focused on advancing its Mont Sorcier, Vanadium-rich, Magnetite Iron Ore Project, in Chibougamau, Quebec. The goal is to continue defining the extent of this resource and demonstrate its economic viability.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF VANADIUM ONE IRON CORP.

Cliff Hale-Sanders, President & CEO

Tel: 416-819-8558

info@vanadiumone.com

www.vanadiumone.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release contains "forward-looking information" including statements with respect to the future exploration performance of the Company. This forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements of the Company, expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Forward-looking information contained herein is provided as of the date of this news release and the Company disclaims any obligation, other than as required by law, to update any forward-looking information for any reason. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate and the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking information.

SOURCE: Vanadium One Iron Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575862/Vanadium-One-Iron-Announces-Record-Date-for-AGM-And-Attendance-at-The-Prospectors-and-Developers-Association-PDAC-Conference