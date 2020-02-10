Cimpress plc (Nasdaq: CMPR) provided details today for its previously announced mid-year strategic update call and webcast to be held on Monday, February 24, 2020. Robert Keane, the Company's chairman and chief executive officer, and Sean Quinn, the Company's executive vice president and chief financial officer, will participate on the call. The event will begin at 10:00 a.m. EST and conclude by 11:30 a.m. EST. The format of the call will be prepared remarks and responses to pre-submitted questions. Investors may pre-submit questions prior to the event by emailing ir@cimpress.com no later than Wednesday, February 19, 2020. A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at ir.cimpress.com. An audio replay will also be available until February 24, 2021.

