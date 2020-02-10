Regulatory News:

IFF (NYSE: IFF) (Euronext Paris: IFF) (TASE: IFF), a leading innovator of taste, scent and nutrition, today announced its third consecutive recognition on Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List, an index first launched in February 2018. It joins the ranks of 99 other leading U.S. companies assessed for environmental, social and corporate governance practices.

"We are delighted to once again be named to Barron's prestigious sustainability index," said Andreas Fibig, IFF Chairman CEO. "This recognition is further testament to our passionate employees across the world and IFF's commitment to global sustainability leadership, as we redefine how we live in and care for the resources of our world."

In partnership with U.S. based investment advisory firm Calvert Research and Management, the Barron's list was compiled by evaluating the 1000 largest publicly traded companies against hundreds of ESG performance indicators. These indicators, which address topics such as workplace diversity, data security and greenhouse-gas emissions, were then used to rank each company's performance in five key constituencies: shareholders, employees, customers, community and the planet.

IFF's EVP, Chief Global Scientific Sustainability Officer Dr. Gregory Yep said, "This is a fantastic achievement for IFF, where sustainability priorities remain deeply connected to the overall success of our organization. As IFF continues to grow and evolve, we remain focused on opportunities to create a smarter, greener and more viable company positioned to protect our planet and the well-being of future generations."

Through 2019, the Company:

Continues to execute on its environmental goals focused on emission reductions, zero waste to landfill and water stewardship, known collectively as "EcoEffective+"

Signed the United Nations' "Business Ambition for 1.5°C Our Only Future" pledge, a campaign to put more aggressive science-based goals into action to help limit global temperature rise to 1.5 degrees Celsius

Received Double-A distinction from CDP, including recognition on CDP's A List for Climate Change (fifth consecutive) and Water Security (second consecutive), reaffirming IFF's global leadership in environmental responsibility

Opened the industry's largest solar array at its Union Beach, New Jersey property, which is expected to generate over nine million kilowatt hours annually, powering IFF's R&D facility and returning any excess energy to the grid

Deepened its commitment to diversity and inclusion by signing onto the United Nations Global LGBTI Standards of Conduct for Business ("the Standards"), joining 250 of the world's largest companies in the pledge to tackle discrimination against lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual and intersex (LGBTI) people in the community, workplace and marketplace

Solidified its commitment to gender parity and women's empowerment by pledging to adopt the United Nations Women's Empowerment Principles ("the Principles"), a set of seven tenets to advance and empower women and provide equal treatment in the workplace, marketplace and community

Received the 2019 "Industry Mover" award from SAM, a subsidiary of RobecoSAM which specializes in providing ESG data, benchmarks and ratings, for the Company's top-scoring performance in economic, social and environmental categories

Pledged to achieve a full global EDGE certification in 2020, to advance the Company's certification from the Economic Dividends for Gender Equality (EDGE) for its business in the United States

Installed a series of nesting platforms to support the conservation of ospreys, a North American raptor species challenged by environmental changes

For more information on sustainability at IFF, visit https://www.iff.com/en/our-purpose/sustainability.

