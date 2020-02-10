Imagin Medical to Present at NobleCon16

VANCOUVER, BC and BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / Imagin Medical (CSE:IME) (OTCQB:IMEXF) (Frankfurt & Stuttgart Symbol: DPD2) ("Imagin" or the "Company") announced today that its President and CEO, Jim Hutchens, will present at NobleCon16, Noble Capital Markets' Sixteenth Annual Investor Conference at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hollywood, Florida, on Monday, February 17, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.

A high-definition, video webcast of the presentation will be available the following day on the Company's website www.imaginmedical.com in the "Events & Presentations' section, and will be archived for 90 days.

About Imagin Medical

Imagin Medical is a surgical imaging company focused on advancing new methods of visualizing cancer during minimally invasive procedures. The Company believes its first product, the i/Blue™ Imaging System, with its proprietary optics and light sensors, will greatly increase the efficiency and accuracy of detecting cancer for removal, helping to reduce recurrence rates. The Company's initial focus is bladder cancer. Learn more at www.imaginmedical.com.

Forward-Looking Statement

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward- looking statements are inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Specifically, there is no assurance the Company's imaging system will work in

the manner expected. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information. The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the information contained herein and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

