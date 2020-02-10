RiverRain Productions: Was Tim Chey's Movie 'The Islands' Ignored by the Academy Due to Faith?

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 10, 2020 / As the Academy Awards wrapped on Sunday, one question is why the Academy ignored the critically-acclaimed movie, "The Islands', from director Timothy Chey. Was it due to the film being faith-based?

"The Islands' was released theatrically on December 6, 2019 in over 45 major cities across the nation, including Los Angeles, Washington, DC, Houston, Orlando, Phoenix, etc

The film was also nominated for "Best Picture of the Year' by the Hawaii Film Critics Association.

So why was the film ignored by the Academy? "The Islands' is about a brave Hawaiian chiefess who challenged the volcano due to her faith in Christ in 1823 and has spent ten weeks in the theaters. The film starred a mostly Hawaiian/Polynesian cast and Oscar-Award winning actress Mira Sorvino.

"It's out of our hands," says Chey. "I'm just happy our film had a national theater release and several thousand people saw the film. That's my Academy Award!" he laughs.

Was the film ignored because of the faith component?

"I think the last faith-based film nominated was "Ben Hur' in 1959," Chey replies. "But I don't think there was any anti-faith discrimination. We didn't do a good enough job marketing to the Academy. But we'll do better with the sequel."

Chey believes the sequel, "The Islands: Betrayal," which begins shooting this summer (2020) will be nominated for "Best Picture'. "We'll definitely have the budget this time to do a full Academy push and screen the film to all the members," he says.

Chey has signed on to direct "The Islands: Betrayal'.

The sequel is based on the true story of Queen Lili'uokalani whose faith and courage saved Hawaii as she was dethroned and jailed.

Casting has already begun for the actress to play "Queen Lili'uokalani'.

"The Islands: Betrayal"

Begins Shooting Summer 2020

Directed by Tim Chey

CONTACT:

Karen Stalberg

424 220 8172

karen@riverrainproductions.com

SOURCE: RiverRain Productions

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/575957/Was-Tim-Cheys-Movie-The-Islands-Ignored-by-the-Academy-Due-to-Faith