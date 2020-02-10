EQT Opens Office in Sydney - Further Strengthens Asia-Pacific Footprint

- EQT opens office in Sydney to support accelerated efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, with specific focus on Australia and New Zealand

- The Sydney office will be led by Ken Wong, Managing Director and Head of EQT Australia & New Zealand, who has been leading coverage efforts from Singapore and will return home to Sydney as part of the office opening

- EQT currently holds investments in Australian cloud and managed service provider, Nexon Asia Pacific, and has entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement to acquire 100% of Metlifecare, one of the largest owners and operators of integrated retirement and aged care villages in New Zealand

SYDNEY, Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- EQT today announced the opening of an office in Sydney, Australia. The office will be led by Ken Wong, Managing Director and Head of EQT Australia & New Zealand, who was previously based in EQT's Singapore office and will return home to Sydney as part of the office opening. In alignment with EQT's local-with-locals approach, the team will seek to find thematic investment opportunities with the support from EQT's global platform and extensive network.

Ken Wong, Managing Director and Head of EQT Australia & New Zealand commented: "The opening of the Sydney office is a testimony to EQT's commitment to investing in the region. Australia and New Zealand has an abundance of investment opportunities in EQT's core sectors, and we have already started to see that EQT's differentiated approach to active, responsible and growth focused ownership resonate with management teams, founders and corporates."

Thomas von Koch, Deputy Managing Partner and Chairperson of Asia-Pacific at EQT, commented: "EQT is excited to expand into Australia and New Zealand, markets in which EQT's Nordic values and unique governance model are well received. EQT has previously had positive experiences from investing in Australia and are encouraged by the recent traction we're getting in market. We believe that Australia and New Zealand are some of the most interesting markets in the Asia-Pacific region and one where EQT can make a positive impact on portfolio companies as well as local communities. Putting EQT's flag on the ground in Sydney is part of our global expansion strategy and ambition to establish a local presence across the regions EQT invests in. With a local team in Sydney, EQT is well-positioned to stay close to both its portfolio companies and to capture new investment opportunities in the region."

EQT made its first investment in Australia in 2014 following EQT Mid Market's acquisition of I-MED Radiology Network, a leading diagnostic imaging service provider. During EQT's ownership period, I-MED achieved strong organic growth, established multiple new clinics, entered into new hospital contracts, successfully completed a number of value accretive add-on acquisitions and made significant investments into equipment, new technology and people. The business was divested in 2018.

In July 2019, EQT Mid Market Asia III announced its investment in Nexon Asia Pacific, a cloud and managed service provider who helps clients run more efficiently, create better user experiences and explore bigger opportunities. They are a trusted technology partner for mid-market businesses, government agencies and not-for-profit organizations throughout Australia and the Asia-Pacific region.

In December 2019, EQT Infrastructure IV entered into a Scheme Implementation Agreement to acquire 100% of Metlifecare shares by way of a scheme of arrangement. Metlifecare is a leading New Zealand owner and operator of integrated retirement and aged care villages, providing rewarding lifestyles and outstanding care to more than 5,600 New Zealanders. Established in 1984, the business has a portfolio of 25 villages in areas with strong local economies, supportive demographics and high median house prices, located predominantly in New Zealand's upper North Island.

