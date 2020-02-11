Awbury Technical Solutions LLC and Karson Management (Bermuda) Limited are pleased to announce that they have agreed a resolution of their legal dispute in the High Court of England Wales. As part of that resolution, the interim injunction granted against Karson by Mr. Justice Butcher on 28 January 2019 has been set aside by consent. The parties have concluded a confidential commercial agreement.

