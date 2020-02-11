The following instruments on XETRA do have their first trading day 11.02.2020

Die folgenden Instrumente in XETRA haben ihren ersten Handelstag am 11.02.2020



TrdMod InstCode Exch ISIN Name InstGrp InstType Curr CCP



CA 6L7A XFRA US0787713009 BELLEROPHON THERAP.DL-,01 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 48L XFRA US08862L1035 BEYOND AIR INC. DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

CA 45O XFRA US68619K2042 ORGENESIS INC. DL-,0001 EQ00 EQU EUR N

