Kemira Oyj: Kemira raises its climate ambition to carbon neutrality by 2045

February 11, 2020, at 8.35 am (CET+1)

Kemira raises its climate ambition to carbon neutrality by 2045

Kemira joins the growing ranks of global companies aiming for carbon neutrality and supporting the Paris Agreement.

Kemira has set a target of 30% reduction in combined so-called Scope 1 and Scope 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2030, from the 2018 baseline of 0.93 MTCO2e. The long-term ambition is to be carbon neutral across the whole company by 2045 for combined scope 1 and 2 emissions.

"Our upgraded target shows that Kemira fully supports the ambition of the UNFCCC Paris Agreement and that we recognize our contribution to the collaboration needed across sectors and stakeholders to solve climate change", says Jari Rosendal, President and CEO.

The key solutions that will enable emissions reductions include: sourcing zero-emission electricity, switching to renewables for our sites, electrification of processes at our sites, and energy efficiency. Offsetting through nature-based solutions remains a long-term option, but at the lowest level in Kemira's mitigation hierarchy.

For scope 3 emissions, Kemira is committed to working with suppliers to decrease the carbon footprint of our purchased goods and services. To that end, Kemira will also be encouraging suppliers to set their own ambitious GHG reduction targets aligned with the Paris Agreement. Kemira's R&D function is working towards developing more products from bio-based and industrial by-products raw materials, helping to further reduce scope 3 emissions.

"Kemira's action for the climate is also visible in our products and solutions. Our biggest sustainability impact comes from helping our customers improve end-use resource efficiency - and over half of our revenue already comes from sales of these products", adds Jari Rosendal.

Energy efficiency improvements are a key contributor to this resource efficiency, but Kemira also helps customers in other ways like improving biogas yields at wastewater treatment plants. In 2019, Kemira also helped avoid emissions by providing 414 GWh of excess heat from our manufacturing to companies and communities around our sites.

"Meeting the ambition of the Paris Agreement requires all parts of society and all sectors to work together. We will be dependent on the choices that the power sector makes, for instance. Similarly, at Kemira, we feel it is important to show that it is possible even for the chemical sector to make absolute emissions reductions and support our customers in their journey", highlights Rasmus Valanko, Director, Sustainability.

