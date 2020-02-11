iiPay Opens Operations in Budapest, Hungary

Accelerated Growth Drives Geographic Expansion

DALLAS and CHELTENHAM, England, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrated International Payroll (iiPay), a market leader in cloud-based global payroll and technology services, announces its global expansion with a new office in Budapest, Hungary.

"The demand for innovative global payroll solutions is increasing rapidly as we continue to invest in our solution, people and technology," said Tim Jakob, CFO of iiPay. "Budapest's operation provides the opportunity to attract international payroll expertise to deliver our global payroll solution with unparalleled service. Global corporations choose iiPay when expanding their workforce because of our centralized solution paired with in-country expertise."

iiPay just completed a year of significant client and revenue growth of over 60 percent. Opening the Budapest office aligns with iiPay's global growth strategy. In 2020, the Budapest office creates 60 new jobs in Implementation and Operations to deliver international vendor-managed and in-house payroll services and expertise to the global client portfolio with a focus on the EMEA market. The site will also host supporting functions in the field of Human Resources, Recruitment, Sales and Marketing, and IT and Product Development.

The company plans more expansion in other parts of Europe and the Asia Pacific region. This is strategically important as more companies choose iiPay's unique solution to centralize global payroll in organizations that struggle with multiple platforms in each country.

"We are excited to see iiPay join the distinguished roster of companies who have chosen Budapest, Hungary as their major operations center. Hungary offers a highly educated and skilled workforce combined with a business-friendly atmosphere to facilitate and promote business service activities and high value-added services," said Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Trade Mr. Levente Magyar.

iiPay's significant growth recently earned the distinguished honor of being selected as a winner of the 2019 Dallas 100TM Awards from the Caruth Institute for Entrepreneurship at the SMU Cox School of Business. This award is yet another sign of iiPay's continued investment in building technology and supporting clients with highly knowledgeable people.

About iiPay: iiPay is a service-driven global payroll provider, enabled through our innovative proprietary SaaS-based technology. iiPay's technology empowers data management and supports business intelligence in payroll. Focused on outcomes, iiPay reduces complexity, centralizes and simplifies multi-country payroll systems, solves global reporting and ensures compliance in every country where our clients' employees operate. iiPay's partnership approach means that we are an extension of our client's payroll team. We work side-by-side with our clients to provide an agile, flexible, and compliant solution that can be scaled to respond to the needs of global businesses. We currently provide fully managed global payroll services to 70 multi-country clients with the capacity to support more than 170 countries globally to ensure we can provide seamless scalability wherever our clients require.