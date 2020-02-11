Sponda Plc: Sponda signs agreement to sell nine commercial properties in Ruoholahti, Helsinki

Sponda Plc Press release 11 February 2020, 9:00 a.m.

Sponda signs agreement to sell nine commercial properties in Ruoholahti, Helsinki

Property investment company Sponda Plc has signed an agreement to sell commercial properties in Ruoholahti, Helsinki, to property investment company Antilooppi. The total leasable area of the properties exceeds 100,000 square metres, with parking facilities of approximately 1,650 spaces.

Since the early 2000s, Sponda has contributed to the development of Ruoholahti into one of the most significant business districts in the Helsinki Metropolitan Area. Sustainability has been at the forefront of Sponda's development activities, with several investments made to improve energy efficiency during this period.

"The strong investment market supports the divestment of these assets and we are delighted to see Antilooppi continue our work going forward. Sponda has several development projects either under way or in the pipeline: this sale will free up resources necessary for these developments, allowing for the continuation of Sponda's strategy to actively develop its properties and create outstanding working environments for its customers", says Christian Hohenthal, Sponda's President and CEO.

The completion of the sale requires an approval by the Finnish Competition and Consumer Authority, which is expected in spring 2020.

Sponda Plc





For further information, please contact:

Christian Hohenthal, President and CEO, Sponda Plc, tel. +358 40 737 5050

Sponda Plc is a property investment company specializing in commercial properties in the largest cities in Finland. Sponda's business concept is to own, lease and develop retail and office properties and shopping centres into environments that promote the business success of its clients. www.sponda.fi/en.