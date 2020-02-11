Timing assurance system built into ADVA's Ensemble Controller with Sync Director management technology uses AI and ML to mitigate GNSS vulnerabilities

ADVA (FSE: ADV) today launched the industry's first centralized GNSS monitoring and assurance tool. Using artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) for comprehensive predictive maintenance, it addresses the key concerns of GNSS users around the globe. The new customer-owned tool enables users to collect and analyze huge amounts of information from across the network to remotely identify issues and protect networks from GNSS vulnerabilities, including jamming and spoofing attacks. It also helps to identify GNSS obstruction issues, detect blind/poor spots that appear over time and enable optimal antenna positioning. Built into ADVA's Ensemble Controller network management suite with Sync Director, the solution enables customers to detect potential problems in advance, maintain the highest quality of network synchronization and significantly reduce opex. By complementing today's limited distributed approach to GNSS assurance with a centralized-global system, it offers a major boost to critical infrastructure dependent on satellite-based timing.

"What we're offering is a way for network operators to see the bigger GNSS picture. Using AI and ML to analyze the entire synchronization network, our centralized GNSS monitoring and assurance solution will be key in the fight against GNSS cyber issues, such as jamming and spoofing attacks," said Gil Biran, general manager, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "This new technology provides the power to proactively tackle issues that jeopardize vital services. Harnessing the capabilities of our synchronization devices to identify spoofing problems, it intelligently mines a wealth of data and gives network operators the precise info they need in a highly accessible way. By using long-term heat maps and enormous amounts of data from a wide range of GNSS receiver sources, our solution identifies patterns and preempts issues. It alerts maintenance teams to obstructions or jamming conditions so that countermeasures can be put in place well before services are affected."

As part of the network infrastructure, ADVA's centralized GNSS assurance and monitoring solution enables a network-wide view of GNSS receiver health. Requiring no additional hardware or site visits, it remotely delivers detailed analysis, automatically detecting abnormal patterns with a patent-pending algorithm. Utilizing AI and ML, it alerts maintenance teams to potential GNSS service degradation and safeguards against spoofed signals. Network operators receive updates through a user-friendly GUI as well as regular reports tailored to individual criteria. As a component of ADVA's comprehensive Ensemble Controller suite, the new technology makes synchronization monitoring and assurance an integral part of overall network management and control. For network operators, having a single system to track inventory simplifies operations and helps bolster network security.

"GNSS is the fundamental source of network time, phase and frequency generation across so many of today's industries. From IT to telecommunications, from energy to finance, the reliability of satellite-based timing is crucial and the cost of interference is huge. This latest launch is a key part of our ongoing mission to remove the risk of GNSS vulnerabilities," commented Nir Laufer, senior director, product line management, Oscilloquartz, ADVA. "The new solution joins our multi-band, multi-constellation GNSS receiver technology which overcomes ionospheric delay variation as well as our range of grandmaster clocks with network-based timing and outstanding holdover capabilities. Combined with our highly stable cesium clock technology, these create our ePRTC solutions for ultimate GNSS backup. With our comprehensive portfolio, all industry verticals are guaranteed accurate, cost-effective and highly resilient timing."

