Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) (OTCQB: CYRTF) (WKN: A2JM2X) (the "Company" or "Benchmark") is pleased to report continued drilling success at the Amethyst Gold breccia (AGB) Zone. Intersections include the discovery of new parallel zones in addition to along strike and down-dip extensions of both broad bulk-tonnage and high-grade mineralization. Drill hole 19AGBDD004 intersected 1.38 g/t gold and 50.76 g/t silver or 2.02 g/t AuEq across 50.00 metres core length and 11.30 g/t gold and 2,360 g/t silver or 40.8 g/t AuEq across 1 metre core length from a deeper zone (Table 1). This result in conjunction with nine holes drilled at AGB in 2019 expanded the zone to a drill indicated strike length of over 550 metres and 170 metres vertical depth. The Lawyers Project is situated in the Stikine Terrane of northern British Columbia, Canada, and falls within the prolific, mineral endowed 'Golden Horseshoe'.

John Williamson, CEO commented, "The 2019 drilling at AGB has discovered new mineralized zones, characterized by different styles of mineralization, which include both high grade and bulk-tonnage intervals. As a discrete zone, AGB is showing some of the highest-grade potential across the Lawyers Trend including 2019 results that provided 5.01 AuEq across 25 metres core length and 47.21 AuEq across 2.95 metres core length.

Historically the mineralization targeted by drilling at AGB is characterized by multi-phase veining, silicification and brecciation and is known as the "amythest gold breccia". This style of mineralization is characteristically ~15-25m wide and hosted in a quartz eye tuff unit, occurring in the footwall of a major fault zone. Benchmark's 2019 drilling at AGB discovered a second zone characterized by more discrete veinlets bearing Au-Ag and sulfide minerals, that is hosted higher in the stratigraphy, in the porphyritic andesite and interbedded volcanic sediments. This new zone was intersected in seven of the 2019 drill holes at AGB, including 350m along strike to the south in drill hole 19AGBDD009.

Drill holes 19AGBDD009 and 19AGBDD010 define the southern extent of the AGB zone and were designed to test below historical surface channel sample results of 5.13 g/t gold and 20.79 g/t silver over 27.03 metres core length. Drill hole 19AGBDD009 intersected significant mineralization: 1.41 g/t gold and 27.49 g/t silver or 1.76 g/t AuEq across 22.00 metres core length, including 4.35 g/t gold and 39.64 g/t silver or 4.84 g/t AuEq across 2.35 metres core length. This result is 350 metres south of historical workings and provides strong evidence the mineralizing system remains robust and open to the south.

Table #1 -2019 AGB Drill Results.

Hole From(m) To (m) Au (g/t) Ag (g/t) AuEq (g/t)* Interval (m)** 19AGBDD001*** 210.00 235.00 2.79 177.42 5.01 25.00 including 212.00 219.00 5.37 213.66 8.04 7.00 and 232.90 235.00 10.02 654.43 18.20 2.10 19AGBDD002*** 37.00 152.64 0.74 23.28 1.03 115.64 including 52.00 129.00 1.06 28.45 1.41 77.00 19AGBDD003 298.00 299.00 0.18 175.00 2.37 1.00 19AGBDD004 164.00 214.00 1.38 50.76 2.02 50.00 including 164.00 165.00 9.08 69.40 9.95 1.00 and 193.00 196.00 7.03 176.73 9.24 3.00 including 195.00 196.00 17.55 148.00 19.40 1.00 and 206.00 207.00 7.29 42.60 7.82 1.00 and 252.00 256.15 2.94 635.63 10.89 4.15 including 253.70 254.70 11.30 2360.00 40.80 1.00 19AGBDD005 182.00 283.00 0.20 24.80 0.51 101.00 including 182.00 190.00 0.48 54.85 1.17 8.00 and 202.00 204.00 2.45 15.75 2.65 2.00 and 266.00 267.00 0.09 279.00 3.58 1.00 and 276.85 283.00 0.53 64.39 1.34 6.15 19AGBDD006 205.00 221.00 1.55 17.86 1.77 16.00 including 209.00 218.00 2.67 19.27 2.91 9.00 including 212.10 218.00 4.08 29.40 4.44 5.90 including 212.10 213.30 12.20 27.20 12.54 1.20 and 236.00 276.00 0.82 61.44 1.58 40.00 including 244.37 258.75 1.32 86.40 2.40 14.38 and 266.00 271.62 1.39 114.94 2.83 5.62 19AGBDD007*** 116.00 225.34 0.45 26.03 0.78 109.34 including 122.00 164.15 1.10 41.62 1.62 42.15 including 122.00 130.00 3.61 26.83 3.94 8.00 and 230.05 245.00 6.01 282.62 9.55 14.95 including 230.05 233.00 30.2 1361.00 47.21 2.95 19AGBDD008 125.92 199.00 0.40 29.48 0.77 73.08 including 129.00 149.00 0.89 31.44 1.29 20.00 and 165.00 175.00 0.52 43.48 1.07 10.00 19AGBDD009 3.00 25.00 1.41 27.49 1.76 22.00 including 15.65 18.00 4.35 39.64 4.84 2.35 19AGBDD010 16.00 17.00 0.64 7.53 0.74 1.00 and 20.00 21.00 0.67 5.70 0.74 1.00 and 23.00 24.00 0.27 36.30 0.73 1.00

*Using an 80 to1 ratio of silver to gold $/oz

**Intervals are core-length. True width is estimated between 80 to 90% of core length.

***Drill hole results already reported

Figure 1: Plan view map of 2019 drilling at the AGB zone





To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/52307_03d0fb76743baa5d_001full.jpg

Figure 2: Cross-section of 19AGBDD004 and 005.





To view an enhanced version of this Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/6169/52307_03d0fb76743baa5d_002full.jpg

Quality Assurance and Control

Results from samples were analyzed at ALS Global Laboratories (Geochemistry Division) in Vancouver, Canada (an ISO 9001:2008 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Rob L'Heureux, P.Geol. A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. Gold was assayed using a fire assay with atomic emission spectrometry and gravimetric finish when required (+10 g/t Au). Analysis by four acid digestion with 48 element ICP-MS analysis was conducted on all samples with silver and base metal over-limits being re-analyzed by atomic absorption or emission spectrometry. Rock chip samples from outcrop/bedrock are selective by nature and may not be representative of the mineralization hosted on the project.

The technical content of this news release has been reviewed and approved by Michael Dufresne,

P.Geol., P.Geo., a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/52307