Shippeo, the leading supply chain visibility provider in Europe, announces the closing of a €20 million Series B round co-lead by NGP Capital and ETF Partners with participation from Bpifrance Digital Ventures and Partech.

Shippeo provides predictive and real-time visibility into goods delivery. The AI-based platform aggregates data from hundreds of sources in real-time to calculate estimated time of arrival with 98% accuracy. Since its creation in 2014, Shippeo has successfully scaled its operations and is now servicing more than 50 large customers across 40 countries. The team has grown tenfold and Shippeo now employs 80 people in seven different offices across Europe.

Over the last year, Shippeo has increased its turnover by 300%, positioning itself as one of the fastest-growing start-ups in Europe.

The Series B round of €20 million in new equity is co-lead by NGP Capital and ETF Partners with participation from Bpifrance Digital Ventures. Partech, who participated in the Series A round, also took part in this new funding, reaffirming its trust in Shippeo and its long-term support to the management team.

Pierre Khoury CEO and Lucien Besse COO of Shippeo, said:

"Welcoming top-tier investors is a great source of pride for Shippeo. Their international reach and strong experience in the mobility sector will be a major asset when implementing our ambitious strategy to become the global leader of a $6 billion market. By revolutionizing supply chain visibility, Shippeo aims to unlock value for shippers and carriers, and in the long run, reinvent freight transport."

Bo Ilsoe, Partner of NGP Capital, stated: "Working with great entrepreneurs is our core mission at NGP Capital and we are honoured to join Pierre, Lucien and the talented Shippeo team in their continued journey. The supply chain industry is ripe for increased digitization and we look forward to adding-value to the company through our global model and network."

Remy de Tonnac, Partner at ETF Partners, said: "Shippeo created an outstanding platform to help Shippers embrace the efficiency of Industry 4.0 with superb customer experience. Going forward, Shippeo's platform will also help the transportation industry to have much better visibility on its sustainability impact and thus will drive significant improvements here for the benefit of all stakeholders."

