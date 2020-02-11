Luxury Branding Joins the Journey

CHELTENHAM, England, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the continued growth of Journey Hospitality, the world's leading advisory, marketing and technology company dedicated to serving leading brands in the hospitality and global travel sectors.

Journey Hospitality is pleased to announce the acquisition of Luxury Branding, the renowned boutique consultancy founded by Piers Schmidt, one of the world's leading hospitality consultants. Since 2002, Luxury Branding has developed a series of inspirational and effective brands for luxury hospitality, travel and lifestyle companies.

Recognising the firm's stellar reputation in the service and experience sectors of the luxury industry, Luxury Branding will continue to operate as a separate business division and brand within Journey Hospitality. Following the deal, Luxury Branding's full team remains with the business, and it will also maintain its offices in London and Cape Town.

Additionally, Piers Schmidt will lead a new Consultancy division for Journey Hospitality while partnering with Simon Bullingham, the Group's Founder and CEO, to deepen its influence and activity in the hospitality industry and beyond. Commenting on the acquisition, Simon Bullingham said "Combining the unrivalled client portfolio of Luxury Branding and Piers' unmatched industry knowledge with the intelligent marketing and digital solutions of our Agency and Technology divisions is an enormous boost to our ambitious growth strategy. This alliance will transform how we enable leading brands in the hospitality and global travel sectors not only to define and express their distinctive identities but how they engage profitably with their existing and future guests. Journey Hospitality now offers a fully integrated solution from strategy to execution."

"We are thrilled to be joining Journey Hospitality and to take Luxury Branding to the next level under this exciting new umbrella," said Piers Schmidt. "Having partnered successfully with Journey on several joint client projects, we have come to appreciate the unique capabilities that have been developed by Simon and his colleagues, and we believe that no other group can imagine and deliver the suite of disciplines and resources now offered by Journey Hospitality."

Having purchased and integrated VIP Worldwide, the leading luxury hospitality video and VR360 production agency in July 2019, Luxury Branding is the second acquisition made by Journey Hospitality in recent months. The latest investment consolidates the company's considered acquisition strategy, which includes global expansion and its commitment to integration across all travel marketing channels.

