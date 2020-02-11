Clever Closet Announces 500 Jobs in the UK

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clever Closet UK, the specialists in discrete under stairs and loft storage units for the home, has announced its expansion plans to create 500 new jobs across the UK during 2020.

Clever Closet, a sister company of Dragons' Den winner, Smart Storage in Ireland, is looking to recruit across: Birmingham, Bristol, Camberley, Coventry, Crawley, Leeds, Liverpool, London, Manchester, Nottingham and Stevenage. This expansion also includes roles in Newport in Wales, as well as Aberdeen, Edinburgh and Glasgow in Scotland.

The firm is planning to create the new roles in: engineering/installation, logistics, operations, manufacturing, sales & marketing.

The company was founded by CEO Paul Jacob, a former construction engineer, as he addressed a family storage crisis at home, and to date, the business has sold more than 40,000 patent-approved storage units.

Paul Jacob, Clever Closet CEO, said: "Based on our significant growth and success to date, we see this expansion in the UK as natural next step for the business. We've observed that both new and existing homes in the UK are generally inadequately built to cater for the modern family, and many fail to provide the required storage space for smart and affordable living."

He continued: "Our customised storage units are specifically designed to tackle this 21st Century living problem, by optimising the storage space available, while integrating these clever units seamlessly within the design of the home environment. The days of excessive shelving, unattractive hanging space and overflowing shoe cupboards are over."

Clever Closet plans to primarily target the 11.5 mill UK semi-detached homes, and with its new expert nationwide fitters, aims to service approximately 1% of these homes per annum, which is 115,000 storage unit installations. As part of the company's growth and investment plans, it will also look be actively looking to build partnerships with all tiers of UK housebuilding firms.

For careers information, apply here: https://clevercloset.co.uk/careers.

About Clever Closet

Established in 2011, Clever Closet UK specialises in discrete home storage solutions, and has expanded steadily to become the largest provider of under stairs storage in the UK, and via its sister company, Smart Storage, in Ireland. The award-winning company originated as a solution to a family 'shoe storage crisis' faced by CEO Paul Jacob, which prompted him to design an under stairs storage unit for his own home. The product was then showcased on Dragons Den in Ireland in 2012, and expansion quickly began throughout Ireland, and then the UK as a direct to consumer product. The storage units are custom designed for traditionally under-utilised areas in the home such as under the stairs and in the loft.

