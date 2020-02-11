Liberty Global plc ("Liberty Global" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) today announced it has expanded its relationship with Plume to give consumers more control over devices connected to their home network.

Liberty Global will roll out Smart Home Services from Plume across its footprint this year. A first selection of these services were made available to Virgin Media customers last year and as a result of a new deal, all Liberty Global customers will be able to benefit from intelligent WiFi in all gateways to set controls around online access for guests and children, pause internet use on specific devices and monitor broadband performance remotely. The new features will be integrated into the Connect App, available free of charge to all customers across the UK, the Netherlands, Switzerland, Ireland and Poland.

The innovative new features build on Liberty Global's speed leadership as it continues to roll out gigabit speed services across its footprint. In the UK, this includes Virgin Media's commitment to rolling out gigabit services to its entire network of 15 million homes before the end of next year.

The deal also means that Liberty Global markets will start rolling out next generation Mesh WiFi Boosters; called the WiFi Pods. The Pods have been trialled by Virgin Media customers in the UK and other European countries. The Pods extend WiFi throughout the home increasing speed, reliability and coverage by adapting to the environment it operates in. This is made possible by Plume Adaptive WiFi which optimises and tailors broadband connections according to the customer and their individual habits, which in turn is enabled by open-source software OpenSync.

Enrique Rodriguez, Chief Technology Officer, Liberty Global, comments: "Combining Plume with Liberty Global's gigabit network capabilities releases the full potential of broadband speeds and spreads them throughout the home, adapting to the unique environment each connection operates in. The expanded partnership with Plume builds on our commitment to creating the next-generation of broadband by working with partners to enhance our network capability and go beyond speed-leadership. This strongly positions Liberty Global to offer a highly reliable internet residential services in the home that enables smart homes, online gaming and wide variety of use cases which rely on wireless connectivity."

"We are thrilled to strengthen our partnership with Liberty Global beyond intelligent WiFi by introducing Plume's Smart Home Services across Liberty Global's total footprint," adds Fahri Diner, CEO and co-founder at Plume. "Coupled with OpenSync, this initiative will give Liberty Global unprecedented flexibility, time to market advantage, sophisticated back office tools, intelligence, and deep insight to deliver their customers the best experience possible."

ABOUT LIBERTY GLOBAL

Liberty Global (NASDAQ: LBTYA, LBTYB and LBTYK) is one of the world's leading converged video, broadband and communications companies, with operations in six European countries under the consumer brands Virgin Media, Telenet and UPC. We invest in the infrastructure and digital platforms that empower our customers to make the most of the digital revolution. Our substantial scale and commitment to innovation enable us to develop market-leading products delivered through next-generation networks that connect 11 million customers subscribing to 25 million TV, broadband internet and telephony services. We also serve 6 million mobile subscribers and offer WiFi service through millions of access points across our footprint.

In addition, Liberty Global owns 50% of VodafoneZiggo, a joint venture in the Netherlands with 4 million customers subscribing to 10 million fixed-line and 5 million mobile services, as well as significant investments in ITV, All3Media, ITI Neovision, LionsGate, the Formula E racing series and several regional sports networks.

ABOUT Plume

Plume is the creator of the world's first Smart Home Services Platform. As the only open and hardware-independent solution, Plume enables the curation and delivery of new services rapidly and at massive scale. The Plume service bundle which includes Plume Adaptive WiFi, HomePass, and AI Security is managed by the Plume Cloud, a data- and AI-driven cloud controller currently running the largest software-defined network in the world. Plume leverages OpenSync, an open-source framework which integrates into a broad set of silicon platform SDKs for connection to the Plume Cloud. Plume's smart home service and back-end product suites are proven to help communications service providers around the globe deliver on the promise of fast and reliable internet throughout the home, while increasing ARPU, improving NPS, and reducing call-in rates, truck rolls, and subscriber churn.

Visit www.plume.com, www.platform.plume.com, and www.opensync.io.

Plume, Powered by Plume, Plume Adaptive WiFi, AI Security, SuperPod, HomePass, and OpenSync are either trademarks, or registered trademarks of Plume Design, Inc.

For more information, please visit www.libertyglobal.com.

