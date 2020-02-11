BWA Group PLC - Extension of Option Exercise Period

11 February 2020

BWA GROUP PLC

("BWA" or the "Company")

Extension of Option Exercise Period

BWA Group plc, the NEX Exchange traded investment company with interests predominantly in mining resources, announces that the exercise period for the options granted to the Directors of the Company on 11 February 2015, has been extended from 11 February 2020 to 11 February 2023.

Each of the three Directors of the Company has options to subscribe for 5,871,262 ordinary shares of 0.5p each in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 0.65p per share. The Ordinary Shares subject to these options represent approximately 6.5% of the Company's current issued share capital.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

BWA Group plc

Richard Battersby (Non-Executive Chairman)

07836 238 172 Peterhouse Capital Limited

Mark Anwyl

Allie Feuerlein

020 7469 0930

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.