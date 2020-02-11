ERS Genomics Limited, which was formed to provide broad access to the foundational CRISPR/Cas9 intellectual property co-owned by Dr. Emmanuelle Charpentier, and Aelian Biotechnology ("Aelian") today announced the signing of a license agreement granting Aelian access to ERS Genomics' CRISPR/Cas9 patent portfolio, to support Aelian's commercial functional genomic screening platform.

Aelian Biotechnology combines CRISPR/Cas9 screening techniques with single-cell sequencing to identify and investigate disease targets and drug mechanisms of action. Aelian's novel platform is applicable across a wide range of cell types, including primary cells, and broadens access to a wider range of complex phenotypes. Under the terms of the license from ERS Genomics, Aelian is now able to offer its technology worldwide to pharmaceutical and biotech companies seeking more effective therapies.

"Aelian is a very exciting group focused on an interesting and unique application of CRISPR/Cas9 technology," stated Eric Rhodes, CEO of ERS Genomics. "The Company's screening platform has the ability to precisely identify the role of key genes in a wide variety of cell types, which is a transformative approach in this field. We look forward to watching Aelian's progress as they continue to push the boundaries of the technology."

"As a group that understands the power of CRISPR/Cas9 technology to enable cutting-edge research and discovery we are pleased to be able to secure this important license," stated Thomas Moser, CEO of Aelian Biotechnology. "We recognize the fundamental nature of the Charpentier patents and appreciate having the ability to gain access to them through ERS Genomics."

Financial details of the agreement are not disclosed.

