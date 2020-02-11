Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Dienstag, 11.02.2020 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 619 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 859768 ISIN: SE0000148884 Ticker-Symbol: SEBA 
Frankfurt
11.02.20
09:02 Uhr
9,436 Euro
+0,078
+0,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
1-Jahres-Chart
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
9,478
9,504
12:22
9,478
9,508
12:16
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
SEB AB A
SEB AB A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
SEB AB A9,436+0,83 %