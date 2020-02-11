The Dion Law Group: Conejo Free Clinic To Be Recognized as NonProfit of the year at Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce Gala

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February, 11, 2020 / Multiple lawyers from the Dion Law Group routinely volunteer their time at the Conejo Free Clinic. The clinic offers free legal, medical, and dental services for those who cannot afford it. The Dion Law Group is pleased to see the Conejo Free Clinic recognized as the nonprofit of the year by the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce at the Chamber's upcoming gala on March 6, 2020.

Karen Oakman, is one of the attorneys at the Dion Law Group who volunteers her time. She is the legal director of the clinic and secretary of the board of directors. In 2018, Oakman was recognized as one of the Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce 40 Under 40, and she received the prestigious Holly Spevak award in 2019 from Women Lawyers of Ventura County for her volunteer work with the clinic.

"I am thrilled that the Greater Conejo Valley Chamber of Commerce chose to recognize the Conejo Free Clinic at this year's gala," said Oakman. "For more than 30 years, the Conejo Free Clinic has been helping people in Ventura County access medical and legal services. I am excited that they will be recognized for the important work they do for over 6,000 people every year."

When she is not volunteering her time and legal services to the clinic, Oakman is an Adjunct Professor at California Lutheran University, where she teaches Criminal Law and Procedure and Constitutional Law. At Dion Law Group, Oakman represents clients in criminal matters and family law matters.

