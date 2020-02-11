The Finn Restaurant Brings New General Manager, Menus and Interactive Events to the Table

PRESCOTT, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / The Finn Restaurant, a Prescott favorite that specializes in craft dishes and cocktails, welcomes Dana Ralston as its new general manager, updates its eclectic menu and adds interactive events to add more spice to the popular venue.

The Finn Restaurant, which specializes in craft dishes and cocktails, was a real draw to Ralston, who brings more than two decades of experience in the hospitality industry. Previously, she served as the manager of GOODONYA Organic Eatery in Encinitas, California. "I have long been impressed with the unparalleled quality of the staff, food and location, and I'm thrilled to be a part of The Finn," says Ralston.

The talented team in the kitchen includes Chef Gina Pulido, who received her training from Le Cordon Bleu California School of Culinary Arts. She is well recognized in the Prescott culinary world and has been a featured chef at the annual Prescott Farm to Table Dinner. On several occasions, she has been the Chef in Action at the weekly Prescott Farmers Market, and her dumplings are legendary. At The Finn, she is known for her desserts and inventive vegan and vegetarian dishes.

Another Finn Restaurant all-star is Donato Gabriel, who recently relocated from the East Coast. After completing a Culinary Arts program in Pennsylvania, Gabriel worked in the hospitality industry before serving in the Armed Forces as a lead Cavalry Scout, the Army's "eyes and ears" through reconnaissance. Finn diners marvel at his mastery of sauces and melt-in-your-mouth creations, such as seared ahi tuna with cilantro-garlic sauce. He also specializes in classical French cuisine.

New Seasonal Menu and Interactive Series

The Finn also revamped its menu to incorporate seasonal specials, highlighting creativity and originality in every offering. Signature dishes include miso-glazed salmon filet, macaroni and cheese with house-made pimento cheese sauce and andouille sausage, cast-iron seared filet, spiced roasted cauliflower and much more.

Creative cocktails, as well as craft beer and an expansive wine selection, are available at the bar. Guests also are drawn to the restaurant's weekly specials. Plated Sunday brunches are popular as well.

An Interactive Series will launch this year that combines food and entertainment to provide experiences not found elsewhere in Prescott. For example, Chef Interactive events will feature chefs demonstrating the preparation of a signature dish while diners enjoy the food. Artist Interactive sessions will feature rotating displays of original art and local artists painting on-site during meals.

Multicourse seasonal food and wine pairings also are planned, as are personalized menus for birthdays, anniversaries and other special events.

"Our reason for being is to create a warm, memorable experience from the moment people walk in - from the majestic views to our outstanding food and service," says Ralston. "We love it that people can bask in Prescott's natural beauty while enjoying some of the finest cuisine in the area."

Yelp, Facebook and Instagram comments repeatedly reference the "great food," "to die for views" "pleasant atmosphere" and "great service." Concluded one, ("K"), "We have eaten here for brunch, and for New Year's Eve. Both times, the food, drinks and the service were excellent. I can't recommend any particular dish, as everything was delicious. Kudos to our brunch server, Eva, and our dinner server, Shalom. Both are knowledgeable, friendly and efficient … this might be our new "go-to' place!"

About The Finn Restaurant

The Finn Restaurant is renowned for its breathtaking views, inventive beverages and fresh, local food. The restaurant pairs original dishes artfully prepared by a talented kitchen staff with attentive service and signature cocktails plus a wide selection of beer and wine. Comfortable veranda seating is available as is a private dining room, which is booked regularly for business and club meetings, family gatherings and parties. The Finn is open Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. - 9 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. until 9 p.m. and is located at 3150 Touchmark Boulevard, Prescott, Arizona. More information is available by calling 928-708-3131 or visitingTheFinnPrescott.com.

