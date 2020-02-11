Electric Blankets Market Analysis Report, 2025 | Evolving Opportunities With Key Players - Beurer GmbH, Morphy Richards Ltd., Jarden Corporation, & Caiyang | Million Insights

FELTON, California, Feb. 11, 2020/PRNewswire/ -- In line with the report published by the experts, the scope of global Electric Blankets Market was priced at US$ 765.4 million in 2018. It is estimated to touch US$ 1.2 billion by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period. The electric blanket takes an electrical heating device which is put up in that blanket. It is intended to be sited above the bed sheet. However in some nation states, it mentions to an electric mattress pad which is placed underneath the bed sheet. They consist of a components for the regulation, which permits the customer to regulate the heat generated by the device. Bigger dimensions beds might even take two distinct regulator units for both edges of the bed. An electric blanket can be beneficial to heat the bed to a definite level before going to sleep to maintain the occupier warm and cozy. Usual low voltage electric blankets function on 12-24 volts and are prepared of tinny wires of carbon fiber.

Increasing amalgamation of technical progressions in the products of end user suitability is motivating the market. Outline of mobile chargeable, battery-powered, waterproof, stain-resistant and battery-powered products have improved their acceptance. The customers residing in the nations having unpleasant and extended winter seasons and persons suffering from a number of pain allied sicknesses are important end users of electric blankets.

Drivers:

One of the important motivator of the electric blanket market is the suitability, affordability and comfort. Electric blankets are having very less price as compare to heaters. They can be of unlimited use in the nations of the polar or mild regions which undergo severe and extended winters. Many customers saved their electricity bill considerably, because electric blankets could fulfill their requirements. Contemporary electric blankets can likewise be wash away in company with bed sheets and pillow bags that permits individuals to use anytime and transport them wherever it is required. These properties help to boost the electric blankets industry.

Restraints:

One of the important issues restricting the development of the market is worries regarding safety. High temperature of this product may perhaps be unsafe to the handler, particularly in situation of pregnant women. These devices generate an electromagnetic fields, having low frequency. This could demonstrate to be damaging to the fetus. Brain tumor and juvenile leukemia are roughly the possibilities that could outcome from exposure to tremendously low-slung frequencies.

Classification:

The global electric blankets market can be classified by Type, End User, Sales Network and Region. By Type, it can be classified as Over-blankets, Under-blankets. By End User, it can be classified as Households, Hotels, and Hospitals. By Sales Network, it can be classified as Online, Offline.

Regional Lookout:

By Region the global electric blanket industry can be classified as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is expected to show the speedy development during the period of forecast, recording a CAGR of 7.4% during 2019 to 2025. Europe has been observing stable development in demand for a number of flexible heating products due to the climate in the region.

The Asia Pacific appeared such as the biggest market in 2018. It is projected to represent nearly 32.0% share of the global market by the completion of 2025. The supremacy in the market can be credited to growing usage and extensive obtainability of electric blankets in China. The quantity of China's acquisition come to approximately 30 million units every year, because they are easily obtainable, are ever more reasonably priced, and are retailed in the department stores along with at garage sales.

Companies:

Fears about the safety of these goods have forced the manufacturers of the product to additionally emphasis on harmless, additionally inventive heating goods that furnish to the necessities of the consumer. Growing investment in investigation and studies to discourse these worries is an important movement within the market.

Some of the important companies for electric blanket market are: Silentnight Group Ltd., Slumber down, Beurer GmbH, Morphy Richards Ltd., Jarden Corporation, Shijiazhuang Mengjie Industry Co. Ltd., Caiyang, Snug nights UK LLP, and Shanghai Shenda Co. Ltd.

Additional notable companies are: Biddeford, Tenacta Group S.p.A., Perfect Fit Industries, LLC, Shanghai Xiaomianyang Electric, Sunbeam, Bokuk Electronics CO, Qingdao Qindao Electric and Rainbow Group.

Market Segment:

Electric Blankets Distribution Channel Outlook (USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Offline



Online



Electric Blankets End-user Outlook (USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Hotels



Hospitals



Households



Electric Blankets Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 -2025)

North America



U.S.



Europe



France





Germany



Asia Pacific



China





Japan



Central & South America



Middle East & Africa (MEA)

