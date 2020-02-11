Klarna Launches Global 'Consumer Council'

Klarna engages consumers to enhance its smooth shopping proposition

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Klarna, the leading global payments and shopping provider, is proud to announce the launch of its 'Consumer Council'. The global initiative sees Klarna invite consumers to a meet-up and share their thoughts on different themes related to their experiences using Klarna. The meet-ups will take place in all main markets, three times per year.

This is yet another step demonstrating Klarna's commitment to get even closer to consumers and to understand what it takes to fulfill Klarna's mission to provide the smoothest and smartest experience when shopping and paying.

"At Klarna, we have an amazingly engaged consumer community, which we speak and listen to daily to understand their experiences first hand. We're interested in the good parts, but more importantly we're interested in the areas where we clearly have room for improvement. We're always looking for new ways to support and build Klarna with our community and to solve consumer pain points we may not have thought of ourselves. Gathering direct feedback is extremely important to us and a vital part in meeting consumers needs and ultimately, to provide the best end-to-end shopping experience", Sebastian Siemiatkowski, co-founder and CEO of Klarna.

It has become increasingly evident over the past few years that the way consumers shop, spend and save is evolving rapidly and that technology has revolutionised how consumers approach their finances. At Klarna, everything revolves around the consumer and how to provide unparallelled services that allow them to benefit from increased control and joy - everyday. However, as a digital company it can sometimes be hard to regularly meet consumers face-to-face, especially with rapid expansion into new markets. Klarna's 'Consumer Council' will play a key role in facilitating that important conversation and ensure that Klarna is even more responsive to consumer's evolving needs and developing services to solve them.

"With the launch of the 'Consumer Council', we are taking our direct consumer dialogues to a new level, enabling them to advise us, and truly placing them at the heart of everything we do. We are extremely proud of the number of consumers that choose Klarna everyday, and with this initiative we want to make sure that they can be equally proud of using our services", continues Sebastian Siemiatkowski.

The first 'Consumer Council' meet-ups will take place in London on March 10 and Stockholm on March 16, followed by Manchester, Berlin, and New York during the spring. Each meet-up will have a specific theme tailored to the local market, with the objective to involve consumers across the spectrum in Klarna's mission to become the world's smooothest shopping experience.

After the meet-ups, all findings and experiences shared will be summarized in a report. The report will ensure all feedback is properly taken into account when designing, and developing new and existing products and services. Progress on development goals will be made available on local Klarna blogs, where each region will provide regular status updates.

