Pubs and outdoor restaurants like QSRs, pubs, hotels, and cafes that cater to changing consumer preferences and lifestyle choices have experienced significant growth over the last few years. Factors such as dual-household income, increasing number of working women, hectic work schedules, increasing urbanization, and improved living standards are responsible for the growing demand for these places. At present, food service vendors are coming up with innovative infrastructure involving different themes, thereby fostering the demand for portable fabric canopies. Thus, the rising number of outdoor restaurants is expected to drive the growth of the portable fabric canopies market during the forecast period.

As per Technavio, the growing popularity of portable fabric canopies will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other significant trends and market drivers that will influence market growth over 2020-2024.

Portable Fabric Canopies Market: Growing Popularity Of Portable Fabric Canopies

Consumers prefer canopies that are durable, lightweight, easy to set up, resistant to adverse weather conditions, and easy to maintain. Weather-resistant canopies are quite popular as they can last for years and fit into budgetary constraints. Innovations in design, use of recyclable materials, and provision of efficient space-saving storage solutions are some of the features consumers seek in modern canopies. Thus, vendors are increasingly offering durable canopies in a wide variety of designs and colors. The availability of such a diverse range of products will encourage sales and have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years. For instance, vendors have come up with a canopy tent that is easy to set up and pleasant to use, providing protection from bugs, sun, and gentle rain showers. Moreover, vendors are also offering customized portable canopies with digital prints. Such innovations will foster the growth of the global portable fabric canopies market during the forecast period.

"Factors such as the advent of organized retail, surge in innovative product design, and expansion of product lines will have a positive impact on the growth of the portable fabric canopies market during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Portable Fabric Canopies Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the portable fabric canopies market by product (shade canopy, garden canopy, event tent and portable garage), distribution channel (offline distribution channel and online distribution channel), and geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America and South America).

The North American region led the portable fabric canopies market in 2019, followed by Europe, APAC, South America and MEA. However, during the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as rise in the number of outdoor restaurants, growing tourism industry, improved standard of living, and increasing awareness of international brands.

