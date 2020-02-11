The heavy-duty (HD) trucks market in Europe is poised to grow by 60.36 thousand units during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of about 3% during the forecast period. Request Free Sample Pages

The growing demand for HD trucks from truck rental service providers and development of multi-brand truck platooning in Europe is anticipated to boost the growth of the market.

HD truck manufacturers have been witnessing a substantial increase in the sales volume of their vehicles. This is attributed to the higher adoption of HD trucks by truck rental services as compared to retail sales. Builders and fleet managers are expected to rent more trucks for residential construction. Thus, service providers are encouraged to satisfy this growing demand from truck rental services by widening their fleet portfolio. Thus, the growing demand for HD trucks from truck rental service providers is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Five Heavy-duty Trucks Market Companies in Europe:

AB Volvo

AB Volvo is headquartered in Sweden and operates the business under various segments such as Trucks, Construction Equipment, Buses, Volvo Penta, Group Functions and Other, and Financial Services. The company offers Volvo FL, Volvo FM, and Renault Trucks T.

CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial is headquartered in the UK and offers products through the following business units: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain, and Financial Services. The company offers New STRALIS, New STRALIS NP, and New Eurocargo.

Daimler

Daimler is headquartered in Germany and operates under various business segments, namely Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The company offers Mercedes-Benz Arocs, Mercedes-Benz Actros, and Mercedes-Benz Atego.

Navistar

Navistar is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Trucks, Parts, Global Operations, and Financial Services. The company offers LONESTAR and LT SERIES.

PACCAR

PACCAR is headquartered in the US and offers products through the following business segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The company offers The DAF LF, The DAF XF, and The DAF CF.

Heavy-duty Trucks Market in Europe Type Outlook (Revenue, Thousand Units, 2019 2023)

Heavy-duty trucks from 3.5 to 16 tonnes

Heavy-duty trucks over 16 tonnes

Heavy-duty Trucks Market in Europe Regional Outlook (Revenue, Thousand Units, 2019 2023)

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

