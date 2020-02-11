FreshBooks, Leading Small Business Accounting Software, Launches in the UK

Toronto, CANADA, Feb. 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreshBooks, the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries, today announced its official launch in the UK. To mark the launch, FreshBooks is announcing a new suite of features designed to help UK-based small businesses grow and succeed, while preparing for Making Tax Digital and future compliance requirements.

While FreshBooks has been serving the UK market for more than a decade, recent customer growth has encouraged FreshBooks to increase its focus and investment in the region. In 2019, FreshBooks launched its VAT Return Reportto help more small business owners prepare for Making Tax Digital compliance at tax time.

As part of its commitment to UK-based small business owners, FreshBooks now offers the following, with more updates planned for 2020:

HMRC-approved Making Tax Digital for VAT, making it simple for small businesses to file their VAT return within the FreshBooks platform

The ability to connect FreshBooks to bank accounts with the UK's largest institutions - including Barclays, HSBC UK, NatWest, Lloyds Banks, and Santander UK - enabling small businesses to automatically import their bank account transactions and see a full picture of their financial health and tax time readiness

Access to an ecosystem of 90+ world-class, complementary apps and integrations, including an integration with GoSimpleTax (https://www.gosimpletax.com/), a UK leader in online tax returns and self-assessment software

Expanded support hours for FreshBooks' UK-based customers, made possible by the recent opening of FreshBooks' first international office in Amsterdam, Netherlands

imakealiving (https://www.imakealiving.com/), FreshBooks' travelling event series for people who work for themselves, will be coming to the UK in May 2020

"The UK is at the forefront of digital tax compliance and we're eager to help small businesses rise to the challenge," said Matt Baker, SVP of Corporate Development and International Expansion at FreshBooks. "We recognize that government requirements can be onerous and time-consuming for small businesses. We're confident FreshBooks can help them save time and stay organized, with features specifically tailored to their needs."

Since 2004, FreshBooks has helped more than 20 million people and established itself as one of the world's most popular accounting software platforms for small businesses. The company differentiates itself by offering ridiculously easy-to-use accounting software and delivering best-in-class customer service.

"FreshBooks is such an intuitive platform which makes it very easy to use. Running a small business can be overwhelming at times as you don't always have the support and staff that larger companies have. FreshBooks' many features and readily available customer service take some of this pressure away," says Aylar Farro, Co-Founder of Trekaya Jewelleryin London, UK.

Along with FreshBooks' world-class customer service, the platform connects with more than 90 apps and integrations that make it easier than ever to run a business, including GoSimpleTax.

"We're excited to be able to join FreshBooks in their growing commitment to UK small businesses," said Amanda Swales, Director of GoSimpleTax. "Making Tax Digital is on the horizon and we're at the forefront of this change, ensuring the transition will be seamless. The integration with FreshBooks enables small businesses to calculate tax owed and submit directly to HMRC at the push of a button."

FreshBooks' launch in the UK follows the company's recent partnership with telecommunications and internet service provider, Three UK. Announced in April 2019, FreshBooks is a key partner of Three UK's Three Means Business, a mobile offering designed to meet the needs of small business owners and entrepreneurs. The offering includes a free six-month subscription to FreshBooks, as well as one of the most data-friendly mobile contracts in the market.

In February 2019, FreshBooks announced the addition of bank reconciliation and double-entry accounting to its software, enabling its customers to scale on FreshBooks with confidence and work seamlessly with an accountant. In August 2019, FreshBooks announced JPMorgan Chase & Co. made a strategic investment in the company. Most recently, FreshBooks announced the opening of its first international offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA.

About FreshBooks

FreshBooks is the #2 small business accounting software in America, with paying customers in 100+ countries. The company has helped more than 20 million people process billions of dollars through its easy-to-use invoicing, time-tracking, expense management, and online payments features. Recognized with 10 Stevie awards for the best customer service in the world, the company's mantra is to "execute extraordinary experiences every day." FreshBooks is headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with offices in Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Raleigh, North Carolina, USA. Learn more at www.FreshBooks.com.

Attachment