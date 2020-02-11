First Mining Gold Corp.: First Mining Announces Completion of Drill Program at the Miller Prospect, Further Drilling at the Goldlund Main Zone, and Director Resignation

Intersects 2.23 g/t Gold over 33.0 Metres at the Miller Prospect on the Goldlund Property

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / First Mining Gold Corp. ("First Mining" or the "Company") (TSX:FF) (OTCQX:FFMGF) (FRANKFURT:FMG) is pleased to announce the remaining results from the drill program completed at the Miller prospect ("Miller"). Miller forms part of the Company's wholly-owned Goldlund property ("Goldlund") in Ontario, Canada and is located 10 kilometres northeast and along strike of the current resource area at Goldlund.

Latest highlights from holes drilled at Miller include:

Hole MI-19-040 intersected 1.35 grams per tonne gold ("g/t Au") over 59.0 metres ("m") Including 2.23 g/t Au over 33.0 m and 44.07 g/t Au over 1.0 m

Hole MI-19-034 intersected 1.62 g/t Au over 12.0 m Including 18.07 g/t Au over 1.0 m



Dan Wilton, CEO of First Mining, stated "We are pleased with the results of the drill program that we have completed at Miller and believe that the results showcase the potential for Goldlund to host multiple gold deposits within close proximity of the currently defined resource area at the project. We believe we have now delineated the boundaries of mineralization at Miller to the southwest and will look to further our understanding of the extent of mineralization to the northeast, as well as potential parallel zones. Drilling on the broader property continues and is currently underway within and around the defined resource area at Goldlund ("Main Zone"). We are confident in the potential to expand the existing resource base at the Main Zone, as well as the potential to define additional resources on the property through further regional exploration."

The holes highlighted in this news release consist of the remaining step-out and infill holes drilled at Miller in 2019. In total, since drilling first commenced on the Miller prospect in 2018, a total of 40 holes (7,386 metres) have been drilled, outlining mineralization over a strike length of approximately 450 metres.

The remaining holes at Miller were drilled primarily to delineate the extent of the main mineralized zone towards the southwest, with eleven holes (MI-19-025 to MI-19-030, and MI-19-032 to MI-19-036) targeting this southwest extension. Holes MI-19-035 and MI-19-036 appear to indicate the end of this particular zone of mineralization in the southwest direction. Holes MI-19-031 and MI-19-039 were exploratory holes drilled to test potential parallel structures, and hole MI-19-040 was an infill hole in the centre of the Miller zone which encountered significant mineralization (1.35 g/t Au over 59.0 m). Holes MI-19-037 and MI-19-038 were drilled to test geophysical targets that indicated a possible northeast extension of Miller; hole MI-19-037 intercepted gold mineralization in gabbro (0.17 g/t Au over 15.0 m) which, although lower grade than that found in some of the earlier Miller holes, demonstrates that this northeast area may still be a viable target for follow-up soil and rock sampling.

The 2019 drill program at Miller consisted of 32 drill holes for a total of 6,130 metres. Drilling was completed using approximate 25 metre spacing. This news release incorporates new results from 16 of the 32 completed holes (following on from the Company's November 19, 2019 and September 25, 2019 news releases which announced the results of the previous holes from the 2019 Miller drill program).

Select assay results from the last sixteen holes of the Miller drill program are reported in the table below:

Hole ID From (m) To (m) Length (m) Au g/t Target MI-19-025 53.0 64.0 11.0 0.61 Miller including 58.0 59.0 1.0 1.89 and including 63.0 64.0 1.0 4.54 and 84.0 85.0 1.0 3.86 and 101.0 106.0 5.0 0.81 including 104.0 105.0 1.0 2.04 MI-19-027 21.0 22.0 1.0 1.69 Miller and 100.0 107.0 7.0 1.50 including 106.0 107.0 1.0 4.64 MI-19-028 59.0 77.0 18.0 0.81 Miller including 59.0 61.0 2.0 1.27 and including 69.0 77.0 8.0 1.48 and including 70.0 71.0 1.0 7.51 MI-19-030 36.0 40.0 4.0 4.03 Miller including 38.0 39.0 1.0 15.33 and 48.0 83.0 35.0 0.25 including 61.0 63.0 2.0 1.62 MI-19-034 129.0 141.0 12.0 1.62 Miller including 133.0 134.0 1.0 18.07 MI-19-040 60.0 119.0 59.0 1.35 Miller including 60.0 93.0 33.0 2.23 and including 60.0 62.0 2.0 5.91 and including 78.0 93.0 15.0 3.88 and including 80.88 81.88 1.0 6.83 and including 86.88 87.88 1.0 44.07



Notes:

Assaying for the Miller drill program was completed by SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") at their laboratory in Lakefield, Ontario. Prepared 50 g samples were analyzed for gold by lead fusion fire assay with an atomic absorption spectrometry finish. Multi-element analysis was also completed on selected holes by two-acid aqua regia digestion with ICP-MS and AES finish

Reported widths are drilled core lengths; true widths are unknown at this time. Assay values are uncut

Intervals for holes MI-19-025, MI-19-032, MI-19-034 and MI-19-040 include results of selected assay repeats. These repeats were done by screened metallic fire assay on 1 kg size samples at the SGS laboratory in Lakefield

Drill Result Details

A plan map showing the 2018 and 2019 drill hole locations at Miller can be viewed at: https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2020-02-11-Goldlund-NR-Plan-Map.pdf.

A complete list of the 2019 drill results to date, including hole details, can be viewed at: https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2020-02-11-FF-NR-Goldlund-2019-Drill-Results.pdf.

A map showing the district-scale and regional targets at Goldlund can be viewed at: https://www.firstmininggold.com/_resources/maps/2019-06-FF-Goldlund-Regional-District.pdf.



Drill Hole Locations

Hole ID Azimuth ° Dip ° Final Depth (m) UTM East UTM North MI-19-025 140 -65 176 554220 5533373 MI-19-026 140 -60 161 554252 5533408 MI-19-027 140 -60 128 554297 5533437 MI-19-028 140 -45 125 554297 5533437 MI-19-029 135 -70 203 554335 5533480 MI-19-030 140 -45 113 554335 5533480 MI-19-031 315 -45 185 554273 5533529 MI-19-032 0 -90 212 554367 5533434 MI-19-033 0 -90 155 554306 5533372 MI-19-034 0 -90 179 554251 5533338 MI-19-035 325 -45 200 554240 5533232 MI-19-036 325 -65 197 554240 5533232 MI-19-037 27 -45 287 554845 5533592 MI-19-038 106 -45 185 554843 5533591 MI-19-039 108 -45 185 554614 5533526 MI-19-040 287 -45 212 554616 5533525



The drill program at Goldlund has now moved from the Miller Zone to the Goldlund Main Zone area, and an initial 23-hole (approximately 4,000 metre) drill program is already underway, with a focus on defining and extending mineralization in the eastern portions of Zones 1, 2, 3 and 4.

A further review of regional targets is also ongoing, including identifying new geophysical targets for potential follow-up work which may include geological mapping, rock sampling, and/or drilling.



Director Departure

The Company announces the resignation of Dr. Christopher Osterman from the Company's Board of Directors (the "Board"). Keith Neumeyer, Chairman of the Board, stated: "I would like to thank Chris for all of his contributions to the Company and to the Board since First Mining's inception at the end of March 2015. Chris has been a valuable member of the Board and we wish him great success in his future endeavours."



QA/QC Procedures

The QA/QC program for the 2019 drilling program at Miller consisted of the submission of duplicate samples and the insertion of Certified Reference Materials and blanks at regular intervals. These were inserted at a rate of one standard for every 20 samples (5% of total) and one blank for every 30 samples (3% of total). The standards used in the 2019 Miller drilling program range in grade from 0.5 g/t Au to 9.0 g/t Au, and were sourced from CDN Resource Laboratories in Langley, BC. Blanks have been sourced locally from barren granitic material.

Field duplicates from quartered core, as well as 'coarse' or 'pulp' duplicates taken from coarse reject material or pulverized splits, were also submitted at regular intervals with an insertion rate of 4% for field duplicates and 4% for coarse or pulp duplicates. Additional selected duplicates are being submitted to an umpire lab for check assaying. SGS also undertakes its own internal coarse and pulp duplicate analysis to ensure proper sample preparation and equipment calibration.



Qualified Person

Hazel Mullin, P.Geo., Director, Data Management and Technical Services of First Mining, is a "Qualified Person" for the purposes of NI 43-101, and she has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical disclosure contained in this news release.



About First Mining Gold Corp.

First Mining Gold Corp. is an emerging development company with a diversified portfolio of gold projects in North America. Having assembled a large resource base of 7.4 million ounces of gold in the Measured and Indicated categories and 3.8 million ounces of gold in the Inferred category in mining friendly jurisdictions of eastern Canada, First Mining is now focused on advancing its material assets towards a construction decision and, ultimately, to production. The Company currently holds a portfolio of 24 mineral assets in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

