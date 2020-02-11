Interoperability and co-marketing initiatives will bring new options for enterprises, and mobile network operators deploying in-building cellular solutions

Dali Wireless, a global leader in wireless fronthaul innovation for virtual RAN, and Amarisoft, a pioneer in software centric 4G LTE and 5G NR technology and solutions, today announced they have completed initial interoperability validation of an end-to-end vRAN system that is centered around Dali's vFI and Amarisoft's 100% eNodeB software. This collaboration reinforces both companies' commitment to providing flexible, interoperable, and scalable offerings in the era of open, cost effective enterprise RAN solutions. The companies' combined efforts, which are initially focused on 4G, is planned to evolve to 5G and incorporate Amarisoft's virtual gNodeB software already supporting both SA and NSA mode. In truly embracing the spirit of Open RAN, the system also includes radio heads from Dali's eco-system partner Gigatera Communications.

"We are pleased that Amarisoft is on our growing list of virtual BBU partners for Dali's innovative in-building wireless solution based on vFI," said Dr. Albert Lee, Dali Wireless's founder and CEO. "This collaboration advances our mission of making it easier for customers to deploy open, cost effective and elastic RAN solutions. Amarisoft's 4G LTE and 5G NR software suites, based on common, off the shelf servers, are designed from the ground up to be cloud native and scalable. Amarisoft's offerings compliment Dali's virtual fronthaul and in-building solutions."

"We are pleased to be compatible with Dali's solution enabling an Open RAN architecture by connecting any vendor's baseband products to any other vendor's radio units," said Franck Spinelli, Amarisoft's CEO, "Thus it is going to be easier for Dali's customers to benefit from our latest software BBUs in 4G and 5G."

About Amarisoft

Amarisoft is a software company dedicated to LTE 4G and 5G NR. Our world unique LTE and NR software suite runs on generic PC hardware (including PHY layer). Our technology accelerates the process of building products like eNodeB, gNodeB, 4G/5G Core network, NB-IoT and v-RAN based solutions. From research, proof-of-concept, testing, product manufacturing, industrialization and maintenance, our ecosystem of partners and integrators guarantees success to your wireless telecoms project. With more than 600 customers all around the globe, our ecosystem is growing at a fast pace. We address a wide range of customers: telecoms equipment manufacturers, operators, telecoms integrators, government agencies, universities and R&D labs. For more information, see www.amarisoft.com and follow us on twitter @amarisoft.

About Dali Wireless

Dali Wireless is a wireless infrastructure innovator providing new and better ways to handle exponential growth in mobile data traffic. Dali's fully digital wireless signal routing solution revolutionizes in-building and outdoor coverage and capacity by eliminating interference and maximizing spectrum usage. The Company's ground breaking patented virtual Fronthaul Interface (vFI) is an intelligent aggregator-router and key enabler of RAN virtualization elevating networks to 5G readiness. Mobile operators, large enterprises and public safety networks around the world deploy Dali technology to ensure high quality service and a seamless migration to 5G. See www.daliwireless.com or follow us on Twitter @daliwireless.

