Arjuna Introduces Certified Organic Turmeric Extracts

- New organic line will include highly bioavailable BCM-95 (Curcugreen)

KERALA, India, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arjuna Natural Pvt, Ltd., introduces a range of certified organic turmeric extracts, including clinically studied, bioavailable BCM-95 (Curcugreen). In addition to BCM-95 and Turmeric Extract 95%, the line of products will include Arjuna's full range of water-dispersible, oil-dispersible, and customizable turmeric extracts.

Organic certification is granted by the National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) and National Organic Program (NOP), as well as the organic standard equivalent with EC834/2007 & 889/2008 for EU certification.

The rise in consumer demand for organic forms of supplements has been dramatic. Research by Innova Market Insights revealed an 18% jump in sales in that class over just the past five years (2015-2019), with continued growth predicted. The top five health categories for these supplements are: General Health & Wellness, Energy & Stamina, Brain Health & Mood, Immune Health, and, in the lead, Digestive/Liver health.

The US Department of Agriculture (USDA) and The European Union (EU) Regulation on Organic Production have recognized India's National Standards for Organic Production as meeting the strict standards of the U.S. National Organic Program (NOP) and European Union regulations 2092/91.

"The new organic certifications in Europe, US, and India help maintain BCM-95's leading position globally, but also establishes Arjuna as a trusted source for organic turmeric extracts," says Chase Johnston, Director of the Dallas, Texas-based US operations for Arjuna Natural. "Now more than ever, consumers are educating themselves on natural products before purchasing. Arjuna is committed to transparent, sustainable & organic practices that align with consumer values."

"We work in India in collaboration with Kerala Agricultural University, Thrissur, to identify the best sustainable farming procedures and the right turmeric variety," says Benny Anthony, PhD, Joint Managing Director for Arjuna. "The organic turmeric is grown and cultivated on local, organic-certified farms. Moreover, the organic nature of the product is cross-verified through both an independent certifying agency as well as via appropriate chemical analysis."

The traceability of BCM-95 is a farm-to-shelf enterprise. Arjuna works with skilled farmers to cultivate and harvest turmeric with the highest efficiency. The production process ensures the ingredient is completely clean and safe for use, with zero contamination, allowing Arjuna to guarantee a pure, clean, and safe product with complete traceability through BCM-95's supply chain.

Efficacy of BCM-95 is backed by more than 60 scientific studies, and protected by 52 patents (33 in Europe, 17 in the US, and 2 in Japan) supporting the composition and manufacturing processes of this potent curcumin extract. With superior bioactivity and proven efficacy, reinforced by clinical support and continuous research, BCM-95 has become a leading industry standard for bioavailable curcumin.

Organic BCM-95 is a versatile product, available for all formulations and in all forms standard BCM-95 has been available, including softgels, tablets, and foods and beverages. The experts at Arjuna are available to work with customers to create any custom requirements for emerging applications using this organic, highly bioavailable curcumin.

BCM-95 and Bio-curcumin are trademarks exclusively licensed to Arjuna Natural Pvt Ltd. Curcugreen is a registered trademarks of Arjuna Natural Pvt. Ltd.

