The thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry is poised to grow by USD 13.33 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 12% during the forecast period. Request free sample pages

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005517/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Read the 120-page report with TOC on "Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Analysis Report by Geography (APAC, Europe, MEA, North America, and South America), Application (Consumer electronics, Automotive electronics, Aerospace and defense electronics, and Medical electronics), and the Segment Forecasts, 2020-2024".

https://www.technavio.com/report/thermal-management-systems-market-for-electronic-equipment-industry-analysis

The market is driven by the rising transition from air cooling to liquid cooling. In addition, the need for thermal simulation for better heat dissipation is anticipated to boost the growth of the thermal management systems market for electronic equipment industry.

Over the past decades, power and energy have emerged as two of the fastest growing industries in the field of electronics. Power electronic systems are becoming more complex and smaller, making heat one of the primary limiting factors for the energy industry. To manage the amount of power being dissipated from devices, the air-cooling solutions need to be optimized and enlarged adequately to remove the excess heat. However, there have been cases when air cooling is insufficient solution for the devices. In such cases, liquid cooling becomes necessary. The liquid cooling solution overcomes other loopholes that are present in air-cooling solutions. The growing awareness of the benefits of liquid cooling solutions mostly in terms of higher efficiency than air cooling is expected to increase their adoption for thermal management. This, in turn, will drive the growth of the global thermal management systems market for electronic equipment during the forecast period

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free

View market snapshot before purchasing

Major Five Thermal Management Systems Companies:

3M Co.

3M Co. has business operations under various segments, such as industrial, safety and graphics, health care, electronics and energy, and consumer. The company offers a wide range of thermal management materials such as 3M Thermally Conductive Epoxy Adhesive TC 2707, 3M Thermally Conductive Adhesive Transfer Tape 8805, 3M Thermally Conductive and Heat Spreading Tape 9876 10, 3M Thermally Conductive Silicone Interface Pad 5300 SP, 3M Thermally Conductive Grease TCG 2035, and others.

AMETEK Inc.

AMETEK Inc. operates the business through two segments, namely electronic instruments, and electromechanical. The company offers a wide range of thermal management systems for electronic equipment such as AC DC Electrical Motors Gearheads, Auxiliary Power Units, CBRN, Protection Systems, Electrical Heaters, Electrical Landing Gear Actuation Systems, Engine Cooling Fans, Engine Cooling Systems, Fans Blowers, Gearbox Cooling Fans, and others.

Danfoss AS

Danfoss AS has business operations under various segments, such as Danfoss Power Solutions, Danfoss Cooling, Danfoss Drives, and Danfoss Heating. The company offers a wide range of thermal management systems for electronic equipment such as PLUS 1 MC microcontrollers, PLUS 1 input or output modules, Closed circuit axial piston motors, Open circuit reverse displacement motors, Series 45 open circuit axial piston pumps, and others.

Emerson Electric Co.

Emerson Electric Co. operates the business through two segments, namely automation solutions, and commercial residential solutions. Through its brand, Branson, the company offers a wide range of thermal management systems for electronic equipment such as Branson TPX201, Branson TPM401, Branson TPX301, and others.

European Thermodynamics Ltd.

European Thermodynamics Ltd. has business operations under two segments: products and services. The company offers high integrity thermal solutions. It also designs, analyzes, and tests all components using the software and machinery to ensure that client performance requirements are consistently achieved.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

Consumer electronics

Automotive electronics

Aerospace and defense electronics

Medical electronics

Thermal Management Systems Market for Electronic Equipment Industry Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2020-2024)

APAC

Europe

MEA

North America

South America

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more. Request a free sample report

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200211005517/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: media@technavio.com

Website: www.technavio.com/