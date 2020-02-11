Luminati v. Oxylabs Patent Lawsuit Reaches Final Dismissal

On 3rd January 2020, Luminati (Luminati Networks Ltd.) failed to further pursue its legal action against Oxylabs in a patent case regarding alleged infringement of its two U.S. patents and settled the lawsuit

LITHUANIA / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2020 / It all started on 19 July 2018 when Luminati filed an unjustified lawsuit against Oxylabs, claiming that two Oxylabs products - Oxylabs' residential proxy network service and Real-Time Crawler - allegedly infringed Luminati's patents. The lawsuit ended with the Court dismissing all of Luminati's claims with prejudice.

Besides the lawsuit, Luminati also took further, extra-judicial actions and sent messages to other market players via private channels, informing them about the ongoing litigation. As a last resort, Luminati contacted Oxylabs' clients, suggesting that they were at risk of being taken to court if they continued their partnership with Oxylabs. But all these efforts flopped and had no effect on Oxylabs' business as all of the Oxylabs clients that Luminati contacted stayed with the company.

Ultimately, after an exhausting and fruitless legal fight, Luminati was left with no other rational choice than to dismiss its claims. On 3 January 2020, the parties agreed on a resolution of the case and the Court ultimately dismissed Luminati's case with prejudice. An important point to note is that Luminati agreed to resolve the case while fully understanding that it can never again assert infringement against Oxylabs' accused products on the same patents.

Oxylabs is pleased with the non-surprising outcome of the case and considers it a win. Oxylabs maintains that Luminati's unfair behavior is simply an aggressive attempt to strengthen market position through legal action and harassment, instead of technological innovation and best business practices.

Oxylabs is not intimidated by such hostility and will continue to successfully develop its business. Furthermore, the company will continue to protect its technology and reputation no matter what, with all available remedies.

Finally, Oxylabs will always strive to ensure a fair market in which innovation thrives through legitimate competition, delivering increasingly better products and as much value as possible for its clients.

About Oxylabs

Oxylabs is the leading provider of premium data centre and residential proxies for high-scope web data extraction. Our mission - everyone has the right to access big data - and we make sure it's available for all businesses, small and big alike. With decades of hands-on experience in web data harvesting, Oxylabs is in trusted partnerships with dozens of Fortune 500 companies and global businesses. Oxylabs helps its clients unearth the hidden gems of business intelligence data by not only providing state-of-the-art products but also by sharing our extensive experience and know-how with our valued partners.

