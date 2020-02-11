NEX Exchange (NEXX) Suspension of Trading 11-Feb-2020 / 12:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The following company has been suspended from trading on NEX Exchange with effect from 12:00, 11/02/2020, due to the company being unable to produce its accounts in accordance with NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules Altona Energy Plc Ordinary Shares Symbol: ANR ISIN: GB00BFZNKV91 The Regulation Department NEX Exchange London Fruit & Wool Exchange 1 Duval Square London E1 6PW Category Code: MSCM TIDM: NEXX LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 45928 EQS News ID: 972641 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 07:00 ET (12:00 GMT)