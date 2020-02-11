ROSTELECOM PJSC (RKMD) ROSTELECOM PJSC: Summary of preemptive rights exercised as part of the consolidation of Tele2 Russia 11-Feb-2020 / 15:16 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Summary of preemptive rights exercised as part of the consolidation of Tele2 Russia* ****************************************************************************** ******* Moscow, Russia - February 11, 2020 - Rostelecom PJSC (MOEX - RTS: RTKM, RTKMP; OTCQX: ROSYY), Russia's national telecommunications operator, Rostelecom today announces that holders of preemptive rights have applied for the right to acquire 4,443 newly issued ordinary shares at price of RUB 93.21 each. The rights were submitted within the allotted 45 calendar-day timeframe, which commenced on December 27, 2019 and ended February 10, 2020 inclusive. The right to exercise preemptive rights follow the EGM decision to the issue additional Rostelecom PJSC ordinary shares through a private placement offering to VTB Bank (Public Joint-Stock Company)[1], an integral part of the complex transaction to consolidate 100% of Tele2 Russia [1]. Following the completion of the share issue, the number of Rostelecom ordinary shares outstanding will amount to 3,282,997,929 shares. * * * Rostelecom [2] is the largest digital service provider, operating in all segments of the telecommunications market in Russia, it serves millions of households, the state and private enterprises across the country. Rostelecom is Russia's undisputed market leader, providing high-speed Internet access to over 13.1 million users and pay-TV services to more than 10.3 million clients, over 5.5 million of which are subscribed to Rostelecom's IPTV services on a national level. In the nine months of 2019, the Group generated RUB 242.6 billion of revenues, RUB 81.4 billion of OIBDA (33.6% of revenue) and RUB 16.4 billion of net income. The Group is the leading provider of telecommunications services to government bodies and corporates of all levels. Rostelecom is a key strategic innovator that provides solutions in the following fields: E-Government, cybersecurity, data-centers and cloud computing, biometry, healthcare, education and housing & utility services. The Group's stable financial position is confirmed by its credit ratings. Rostelecom has been assigned 'BBB-' and 'BB+' international credit ratings by Fitch Ratings and Standard&Poor's respectively, and AA(RU) by ACRA. =----------------------------------------------------------------------------- [1] Following EGM approval dated December 18, 2019. ISIN: US7785291078 Category Code: MSCM TIDM: RKMD LEI Code: 2534001D752JPNM0H170 Sequence No.: 45931 EQS News ID: 972685 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2ab13fc80fe1800c2af5676baac09995&application_id=972685&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=2191e3bd109978bbadf8617de6d24ca7&application_id=972685&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 11, 2020 07:16 ET (12:16 GMT)