Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 11, 2020) - Zonetail (TSXV: ZONE) is pleased to announce it has signed an agreement with one of the world's leading on-demand food pick-up and delivery services.



The Zonetail hotel mobile platform provides hotel guests access and interaction with the hotel's amenities and services as well as connecting those guests to neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and attractions, in the immediate vicinity of their hotel.

Through the Zonetail hotel app, this partnership will offer hotel guests extensive choice and flexibility for all of their dining needs, with over 100,000 restaurants coast to coast. Hotel guests will have the option of pickup or delivery straight to their hotel room door.

Hotel guests are a large segment of the food delivery market and though this partnership Zonetail provides a very unique opportunity to offer those services directly to those hard-to-reach hotel guests.

Mark Holmes, Zonetail's CEO, said, "This partnership is exactly the type of service that hotel guests need, offering guests a wide variety of dining options and delivery right to the hotel room." Holmes went on to say, "As Zonetail continues its rollout to over 25,000 hotels across the U.S., we will continue to build strong partnerships with industry leaders like this, to bring considerable value and convenience to our end users."

Zonetail also announces the accepted resignation of Reetu Gupta from the board of directors.

Mark Holmes, President and CEO of Zonetail, said, "We truly thank Reetu for everything she has done for the Company, and fully understand her decision to step down from the board due to her very busy schedule. We're pleased that Reetu remains a significant shareholder, and as President and CEO of the Easton's Group of Hotels, as well as President and CEO of The Gupta Group, she continues to be a strong supporter and client of the company."

Zonetail is currently exploring candidates to fill the board seat.

About Zonetail

Zonetail Inc. (TSXV: ZONE) is a mobile technology and marketing company providing two world leading mobile platforms for hotels and condominiums. The Zonetail platforms provides hotel guests and condo residents access and interaction with building amenities and services as well as connectivity to neighboring restaurants, stores, services, and other local businesses. Zonetail has signed agreements with over 25,000 hotels and 2,000 condominium buildings in the U.S. and Canada. The Company has offices in Toronto, Ontario and San Dimas, California. For more information, please visit https://www.zonetail.com.

Legal Disclaimer and Forward-Looking Statements

