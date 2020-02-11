The French oil company will enter the booming Spanish market through subsidiary Total Solar International thanks to agreements with Powertis and Solarbay Renewable Energy to develop 2 GW of generation capacity.From pv magazine Spain. French oil company Total has more than doubled its commitment to Spanish solar just days after announcing the formation of a joint venture with Spanish developer Powertis for the construction of 800 MW of solar plant generation capacity in the country. With those planned projects all holding power supply deals, Total has now agreed to acquire a further 1.2 GW collection ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...