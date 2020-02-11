Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects 14.82 g/t AuEq Over 31.30 Metres at Eskay Creek

2019 Phase I surface drilling program at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Four surface drill rigs were utilized for the 2019 Phase I program in the 21A, 21E and HW Zones to infill and upgrade areas of Inferred resources to the Indicated classification. Drill hole results reported in this release are from the 21A, 21E and HW Zones. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.
Phase I Eskay Creek Drilling Highlights:
- 11.53 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag (14.82 g/t AuEq) over 31.30 m (SK-19-172) - 21A Zone
- 15.02 g/t Au, 70 g/t Ag (15.96 g/t AuEq) over 18.26 m (SK-19-171A) - 21A Zone
- 1.51 g/t Au, 355 g/t Ag (6.24 g/t AuEq) over 21.00 m (SK-19-201) - 21E Zone
- 2.83 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag (3.42 g/t AuEq) over 25.00 m (SK-19-208) - 21E Zone
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit are nulled to a value of zero.
2019 Drilling Continues to Intersect Increased Grades, While Confirming Widths
Infill drilling within the 21A Zone continues to improve upon historically defined grades as demonstrated by 2019 Phase I drill hole SK-19-172 which intersected 14.82 g/t AuEq over 31.30 metres. This drilling confirms the 21A Zone thickness as indicated by the nearest historical drill hole in the current mineral resource model which is located 20 metres down-dip and intersected slightly lower grade mineralization of 7.63 g/t AuEq over 26.90 metres (CA89-080).
Likewise, additional up-dip confirmation was provided by drill hole SK-19-061 which averaged 10.56 g/t AuEq over 27.50 metres and correlates very well with previously reported thickness from 2018 Phase I drill hole SK-18-023 that intersected 14.57 g/t AuEq over 31.50 metres.
Mineralization within this portion of the 21A Zone is dominantly hosted within the footwall rhyolite sequence with only a minor contribution from the mudstones (refer to attached section).
Current Status - Eskay Creek Drilling
Four surface-based drill rigs are currently on site at Eskay Creek. The Company anticipates commencement of the surface 2020 Phase I infill and exploration drilling program in mid-February 2020. The remaining analytical results from the 2019 Phase I drilling program will be disclosed once all information has been received and validated.
About Skeena
Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine, which contains a combined Indicated and Inferred 4Moz, 4.4 g/t gold-equivalent open-pit resource. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Eskay Creek which highlights an after-tax NPV5% of C$638M, 51% IRR and a 1.2-year payback. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.
On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,
Walter Coles Jr.
President & CEO
Qualified Persons
Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.
Quality Assurance - Quality Control
Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.
Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.
Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.
Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2019 Phase I length weighted drill hole gold and silver composites:
HOLE-ID
FROM (m)
TO (m)
CORE LENGTH (m)
AU (g/t)
AG (g/t)
AUEQ (g/t)
ZONE
SK-19-096
4.70
5.50
0.80
0.49
47
1.12
21A
SK-19-096
32.50
33.00
0.50
0.61
18
0.85
21A
SK-19-100
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-101
22.16
22.70
0.54
1.28
5
1.35
21A
SK-19-128
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-130
ASSAYS PENDING
SK-19-133
1.40
3.35
0.03
<5
0.03
HW
SK-19-144
28.00
30.00
0.20
8
0.31
HW
SK-19-150
69.72
70.75
1.03
4.09
5
4.16
21A
SK-19-155
67.00
69.55
2.55
2.51
9
2.63
21A
SK-19-158
64.84
66.70
1.86
2.12
6
2.20
21A
SK-19-162
92.00
93.00
0.24
31
0.65
21A
SK-19-165
ABANDONED
21A
SK-19-165A
ABANDONED
21A
SK-19-165B
80.40
82.40
2.00
2.25
63
3.08
21A
SK-19-165B
87.77
100.55
12.78
2.34
5
2.41
21A
SK-19-165B
108.00
110.00
2.00
1.98
78
3.01
21A
SK-19-168
ABANDONED
21A
SK-19-168A
90.50
102.00
11.50
4.96
107
6.38
21A
SK-19-168A
108.50
113.00
4.50
1.10
5
1.17
21A
SK-19-171
ABANDONED
21A
SK-19-171A
98.24
116.50
18.26
15.02
70
15.96
21A
INCLUDING
100.30
101.50
1.20
13.25
<5
13.25
21A
AND
101.50
102.00
0.50
19.20
<5
19.20
21A
AND
104.50
106.00
1.50
10.05
61
10.86
21A
AND
106.00
107.50
1.50
41.50
200
44.17
21A
AND
107.50
109.00
1.50
26.90
288
30.74
21A
AND
109.00
110.50
1.50
14.30
224
17.29
21A
AND
110.50
112.00
1.50
24.80
5
24.87
21A
AND
112.00
113.00
1.00
15.45
8
15.56
21A
SK-19-171A
132.50
137.00
4.50
1.01
14
1.20
21A
SK-19-172
91.50
122.80
31.30
11.53
247
14.82
21A
INCLUDING
92.15
92.65
0.50
10.10
109
11.55
21A
AND
92.65
93.15
0.50
92.80
1,105
107.53
21A
AND
93.15
94.00
0.85
140.00
981
153.08
21A
AND
94.00
94.51
0.51
141.50
380
146.57
21A
AND
94.51
95.15
0.64
22.60
|
2,230
52.33
21A
AND
95.15
95.90
0.75
21.30
1,110
36.10
21A
AND
95.90
96.40
0.50
18.85
906
30.93
21A
AND
96.40
96.90
0.50
19.30
2,610
54.10
21A
AND
113.65
114.98
1.33
9.42
186
11.90
21A
SK-19-172
132.50
133.36
0.86
0.72
5
0.79
21A
SK-19-172
140.00
141.00
1.00
1.11
5
1.18
21A
SK-19-173
ABANDONED
21A
SK-19-173A
94.80
95.86
1.06
0.61
8
0.72
21A
SK-19-173A
98.65
101.00
2.35
2.62
5
2.68
21A
SK-19-174
91.48
102.05
10.57
3.36
9
3.48
21A
INCLUDING
95.00
96.00
1.00
12.65
<5
12.65
21A
SK-19-174
117.00
118.10
1.10
0.97
5
1.04
21A
SK-19-175
2.50
22.50
20.00
0.90
6
0.98
21A
SK-19-175
28.00
53.85
25.85
1.87
9
1.99
21A
SK-19-175
56.50
64.00
7.50
1.01
6
1.09
21A
SK-19-176
12.00
22.00
10.00
1.01
15
1.21
21A
SK-19-176
29.50
37.16
7.66
1.09
6
1.17
21A
SK-19-176
43.47
45.20
1.73
0.74
10
0.87
21A
SK-19-177
7.50
25.00
17.50
1.00
8
1.11
21A
SK-19-177
28.00
45.00
17.00
1.03
14
1.21
21A
SK-19-178
5.00
30.75
25.75
1.40
20
1.66
21A
SK-19-178
33.75
36.00
2.25
1.04
5
1.11
21A
SK-19-178
42.00
48.50
6.50
0.94
63
1.78
21A
SK-19-178
53.00
69.90
16.90
0.78
35
1.25
21A
SK-19-178
83.00
104.50
21.50
2.04
7
2.13
21A
SK-19-178
109.00
110.50
1.50
1.31
5
1.38
21A
SK-19-178
115.00
116.50
1.50
0.79
5
0.86
21A
SK-19-178
124.03
128.35
4.32
1.64
64
2.49
21A
SK-19-179
4.75
35.00
30.25
1.12
22
1.41
21A
SK-19-179
41.00
42.50
1.50
0.61
65
1.48
21A
SK-19-179
47.00
89.00
42.00
1.10
12
1.26
21A
SK-19-179
92.00
118.00
26.00
1.26
28
1.64
21A
SK-19-179
121.00
124.00
3.00
1.10
5
1.17
21A
SK-19-180
1.50
4.50
3.00
0.31
71
1.25
21A
SK-19-180
14.50
23.50
9.00
1.81
7
1.90
21A
SK-19-180
26.00
29.50
3.50
1.41
5
1.48
21A
SK-19-180
32.50
40.00
7.50
1.04
64
1.90
21A
SK-19-180
43.00
58.50
15.50
1.69
5
1.76
21A
SK-19-180
62.00
63.50
1.50
0.60
13
0.77
21A
SK-19-180
67.00
78.83
11.83
1.45
9
1.57
21A
SK-19-180
81.50
99.00
17.50
0.90
5
0.96
21A
SK-19-180
104.00
108.00
4.00
1.16
5
1.23
21A
SK-19-180
118.50
124.50
6.00
1.29
97
2.58
21A
SK-19-180
152.00
153.50
1.50
1.06
15
1.26
21A
SK-19-180
169.00
170.00
1.00
1.67
20
1.94
21A
SK-19-181
8.50
10.00
1.50
0.95
5
1.02
21A
SK-19-181
16.82
33.00
16.18
0.88
5
0.94
21A
SK-19-181
36.00
39.50
3.50
0.68
5
0.75
21A
SK-19-181
42.65
66.00
23.35
1.51
6
1.58
21A
SK-19-181
70.50
104.50
34.00
1.12
20
1.39
21A
SK-19-181
110.00
113.00
3.00
0.64
19
0.89
21A
SK-19-181
125.00
131.00
6.00
1.53
7
1.63
21A
SK-19-181
134.00
139.00
5.00
0.59
12
0.75
21A
SK-19-182
2.00
14.50
12.50
0.90
55
1.64
21A
SK-19-182
37.70
47.16
9.46
0.77
25
1.10
21A
SK-19-182
51.12
63.00
11.88
1.04
6
1.11
21A
SK-19-182
66.00
69.00
3.00
0.79
17
1.01
21A
SK-19-182
73.24
76.24
3.00
0.73
5
0.80
21A
SK-19-183
1.34
17.00
15.66
1.26
54
1.98
21A
SK-19-183
22.50
24.00
1.50
0.20
48
0.84
21A
SK-19-183
41.50
50.00
8.50
2.74
14
2.92
21A
INCLUDING
48.95
50.00
1.05
10.50
28
10.87
21A
SK-19-183
53.15
54.50
1.35
0.83
13
1.00
21A
SK-19-183
59.95
62.40
2.45
0.77
5
0.84
21A
SK-19-183
65.00
71.15
6.15
1.28
17
1.51
21A
SK-19-183
78.50
79.75
1.25
0.88
5
0.95
21A
SK-19-183
90.00
91.50
1.50
1.70
1,195
17.63
21A
SK-19-183
100.00
106.00
6.00
0.72
13
0.88
21A
SK-19-183
118.18
118.68
0.50
0.70
9
0.82
21A
SK-19-184
1.96
13.00
11.04
1.26
144
3.18
21A
INCLUDING
10.00
11.50
1.50
1.68
710
11.15
21A
SK-19-184A
2.05
15.50
13.45
1.06
34
1.51
21A
SK-19-184A
21.53
23.50
1.97
1.02
5
1.09
21A
SK-19-184A
41.00
61.50
20.50
1.05
12
1.21
21A
SK-19-184A
64.50
71.65
7.15
1.05
44
1.63
21A
SK-19-184A
96.30
99.15
2.85
1.42
5
1.48
21A
SK-19-184A
103.50
106.50
3.00
1.56
5
1.63
21A
SK-19-184A
115.38
116.00
0.62
0.77
5
0.84
21A
SK-19-185
1.50
5.00
3.50
2.80
56
3.55
21E
SK-19-186
1.41
8.00
6.59
8.73
27
9.09
21E
INCLUDING
3.81
5.00
1.19
20.70
98
22.01
21E
AND
5.00
6.50
1.50
17.45
13
17.62
21E
SK-19-187
8.50
10.00
1.50
1.15
175
3.48
21E
SK-19-187
31.00
32.00
1.00
1.07
5
1.14
21E
SK-19-188
13.00
14.50
1.50
0.71
5
0.78
21E
SK-19-188
17.17
18.27
1.10
1.48
5
1.55
21E
SK-19-189
19.00
20.00
1.00
0.75
5
0.82
21E
SK-19-189
29.10
37.00
7.90
1.06
7
1.16
21E
SK-19-189
43.00
53.10
10.10
1.13
5
1.19
21E
SK-19-190
31.30
32.50
1.20
0.65
8
0.76
21E
SK-19-190
37.00
45.50
8.50
1.13
8
1.24
21E
SK-19-191
15.48
15.98
0.50
0.89
5
0.96
21E
SK-19-191
20.00
29.50
9.50
1.71
27
2.06
21E
SK-19-191
41.50
43.00
1.50
0.80
5
0.87
21E
SK-19-192
6.00
7.50
1.50
0.81
8
0.92
21E
SK-19-192
14.40
15.60
1.20
0.73
5
0.79
21E
SK-19-192
24.00
31.74
7.74
1.48
40
2.02
21E
SK-19-192
41.50
42.64
1.14
0.72
5
0.79
21E
SK-19-193
5.50
8.00
2.50
0.76
6
0.84
21E
SK-19-193
13.00
14.25
1.25
1.60
5
1.66
21E
SK-19-193
18.00
43.50
25.50
1.76
21
2.04
21E
SK-19-194
0.87
2.50
1.63
2.77
18
3.01
21E
SK-19-194
10.00
14.50
4.50
1.23
16
1.44
21E
SK-19-194A
11.50
19.50
8.00
1.07
16
1.28
21E
SK-19-194A
29.00
31.50
2.50
3.95
5
4.02
21E
SK-19-195
8.00
14.37
6.37
1.51
50
2.18
21E
SK-19-195
17.00
18.38
1.38
0.53
13
0.70
21E
SK-19-195
52.00
56.00
4.00
2.32
5
2.38
21E
SK-19-196
2.93
5.90
2.97
0.90
5
0.97
21E
SK-19-196
11.72
14.00
2.28
1.59
20
1.86
21E
SK-19-196
17.67
22.00
4.33
2.66
116
4.20
21E
SK-19-197
8.00
10.79
2.79
0.73
10
0.86
21E
SK-19-198
11.00
12.50
1.50
25.80
94
27.05
21E
SK-19-198A
8.00
9.80
1.80
1.12
7
1.21
21E
SK-19-199
6.02
7.67
1.65
1.24
5
1.31
21E
SK-19-200
5.75
7.25
1.50
0.74
5
0.81
21E
SK-19-200
59.50
67.00
7.50
0.66
10
0.79
21E
SK-19-201
28.00
30.58
2.58
1.61
7
1.70
21E
SK-19-201
42.50
63.50
21.00
1.51
355
6.24
21E
INCLUDING
43.60
45.00
1.40
2.17
1,550
22.84
21E
AND
54.90
55.40
0.50
4.24
4,470
63.84
21E
SK-19-201
66.50
71.00
4.50
1.37
5
1.44
21E
SK-19-202
32.00
33.50
1.50
0.55
69
1.47
21E
SK-19-202
36.00
37.75
1.75
1.18
5
1.25
21E
SK-19-202
42.22
63.00
20.78
1.21
18
1.44
21E
SK-19-202
69.00
70.46
1.46
0.84
40
1.37
21E
SK-19-203
ABANDONED
21E
SK-19-203A
7.00
8.00
1.00
0.92
5
0.99
21E
SK-19-203A
34.00
34.50
0.50
1.11
9
1.23
21E
SK-19-203A
37.00
38.16
1.16
1.02
6
1.10
21E
SK-19-203A
46.50
54.50
8.00
0.82
7
0.91
21E
SK-19-203A
61.00
61.84
0.84
0.70
5
0.77
21E
SK-19-204
28.00
31.00
3.00
2.74
5
2.81
21E
SK-19-204
33.73
34.43
0.70
1.31
5
1.38
21E
SK-19-204
37.25
43.00
5.75
1.31
15
1.51
21E
SK-19-204
46.00
49.00
3.00
0.88
5
0.95
21E
SK-19-204
54.50
57.69
3.19
1.46
5
1.53
21E
SK-19-204
60.50
62.00
1.50
1.10
5
1.17
21E
SK-19-205
23.50
28.00
4.50
1.17
5
1.24
21E
SK-19-205
33.72
36.00
2.28
0.75
14
0.94
21E
SK-19-205
41.10
51.35
10.25
2.78
15
2.98
21E
SK-19-206
8.00
9.50
1.50
0.35
6
0.43
21E
SK-19-207
5.00
6.00
1.00
0.30
23
0.61
21E
SK-19-208
1.90
9.50
7.60
0.64
104
2.03
21E
SK-19-208
12.50
25.00
12.50
0.64
31
1.05
21E
SK-19-208
37.00
62.00
25.00
2.83
44
3.42
21E
SK-19-209
2.00
10.50
8.50
0.64
215
3.50
21E
INCLUDING
4.00
4.50
0.50
1.59
1,620
23.19
21E
SK-19-209
14.00
19.50
5.50
2.35
159
4.47
21E
INCLUDING
14.85
15.35
0.50
13.65
621
21.93
21E
SK-19-209
22.50
24.98
2.48
0.75
13
0.91
21E
SK-19-209
40.00
45.00
5.00
2.01
158
4.11
21E
INCLUDING
44.00
45.00
1.00
2.81
554
10.20
21E
SK-19-209
52.05
53.50
1.45
2.59
5
2.66
21E
SK-19-210
14.30
17.00
2.70
4.51
114
6.02
21E
SK-19-210
30.00
39.50
9.50
0.88
48
1.53
21E
SK-19-210
42.90
44.00
1.10
0.85
205
3.58
21E
SK-19-211
14.00
17.30
3.30
4.39
105
5.79
21E
SK-19-211
26.50
41.50
15.00
1.06
60
1.86
21E
SK-19-211
65.50
91.00
25.50
1.31
12
1.46
21E
SK-19-212
7.38
14.00
6.62
3.68
35
4.15
21E
SK-19-212A
4.25
20.00
15.75
2.06
26
2.40
21E
SK-19-213
7.14
20.32
13.18
1.36
29
1.75
21E
SK-19-213
22.43
23.45
1.02
1.00
17
1.23
21E
SK-19-213
31.94
35.00
3.06
1.34
35
1.81
21E
SK-19-214
6.24
20.40
14.16
3.67
25
4.00
21E
SK-19-214
24.08
34.50
10.42
0.88
17
1.11
21E
Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Length weighted AuEq composites were constrained by geological considerations. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.
Table 2: Mine grid Phase I drill hole locations and orientations:
HOLE-ID
EASTING
NORTHING
ELEVATION
LENGTH (m)
AZIMUTH
DIP
SK-19-096
9904.0
9951.0
992.8
45.0
286.0
-45.0
SK-19-100
9973.0
10139.0
972.6
41.4
73.2
-59.8
SK-19-101
9973.0
10139.0
972.6
42.0
130.4
-65.5
SK-19-128
10086.0
10527.0
941.0
36.0
161.6
-60.3
SK-19-130
10086.0
10527.0
941.0
40.0
210.7
-55.1
SK-19-133
9925.1
10847.4
874.1
25.0
181.3
-50.4
SK-19-144
9933.1
10744.1
909.8
44.0
188.7
-65.7
SK-19-150
9709.7
10093.7
1019.8
86.0
187.6
-53.0
SK-19-155
9765.3
9994.8
1039.8
95.0
73.2
-85.4
SK-19-158
9763.8
9996.1
1040.8
86.0
273.6
-75.5
SK-19-162
9796.4
10027.9
1043.1
107.0
278.2
-72.0
SK-19-165
9871.3
10116.9
1031.0
11.0
126.7
-57.7
SK-19-165A
9871.3
10116.9
1031.0
25.4
133.0
-57.4
SK-19-165B
9871.3
10116.9
1031.0
110.0
131.6
-57.3
SK-19-168
9905.7
10160.8
1030.1
29.0
106.2
-49.5
SK-19-168A
9905.7
10160.8
1030.1
122.0
105.5
-52.0
SK-19-171
9883.2
10165.3
1034.8
66.0
106.4
-62.4
SK-19-171A
9883.2
10165.3
1034.8
137.0
102.7
-63.3
SK-19-172
9883.0
10164.5
1035.3
146.0
119.2
-52.7
SK-19-173
9893.6
10198.7
1034.8
23.0
107.8
-65.4
SK-19-173A
9893.6
10198.7
1034.8
125.0
115.7
-65.7
SK-19-174
9894.1
10198.4
1034.5
125.0
112.3
-56.2
SK-19-175
9876.9
9909.0
1023.2
65.0
281.4
-88.1
SK-19-176
9871.2
9896.3
1022.4
45.2
178.9
-66.0
SK-19-177
9870.7
9895.9
1021.8
45.0
0.0
-90.0
SK-19-178
9860.3
9891.2
1018.5
146.0
289.0
-85.2
SK-19-179
9859.9
9891.4
1022.1
155.0
316.9
-78.0
SK-19-180
9859.7
9938.1
1024.7
171.7
246.5
-89.8
SK-19-181
9860.4
9937.7
1026.3
155.0
146.8
-82.0
SK-19-182
9861.5
9874.6
1021.2
137.0
59.0
-85.8
SK-19-183
9858.5
9874.6
1026.6
122.0
288.8
-85.7
SK-19-184
9860.0
9874.6
1020.5
20.0
205.1
-82.0
SK-19-184A
9860.0
9874.6
1020.5
116.0
190.8
-82.8
SK-19-185
10136.0
10246.7
974.7
35.0
72.1
-53.0
SK-19-186
10135.1
10246.0
975.0
35.0
174.1
-86.2
SK-19-187
10135.4
10276.0
983.3
32.0
239.0
-89.4
SK-19-188
10145.5
10267.4
982.8
50.0
185.3
-64.7
SK-19-189
10102.8
10252.5
968.2
56.0
229.5
-59.8
SK-19-190
10103.9
10251.5
966.3
65.0
261.0
-72.1
SK-19-191
10103.9
10251.5
966.3
56.0
185.3
-72.4
SK-19-192
10106.1
10250.3
965.7
62.0
186.0
-54.0
SK-19-193
10104.7
10251.6
965.7
50.0
144.9
-53.2
SK-19-194
10151.4
10318.9
983.1
16.0
215.7
-79.8
SK-19-194A
10151.4
10318.7
983.4
47.0
226.4
-78.9
SK-19-195
10150.7
10318.7
983.3
56.0
226.5
-62.2
SK-19-196
10151.3
10318.7
982.7
50.0
174.3
-64.0
SK-19-197
10152.6
10318.6
982.8
53.0
121.2
-71.6
SK-19-198
10152.7
10318.2
982.6
14.0
45.0
-80.0
SK-19-198A
10152.7
10318.2
982.6
56.0
61.9
-80.0
SK-19-199
10152.4
10319.4
981.9
56.0
45.5
-61.1
SK-19-200
10079.8
10263.8
966.1
77.0
39.7
-81.4
SK-19-201
10082.8
10261.9
969.3
77.0
58.5
-61.1
SK-19-202
10082.8
10261.6
969.6
77.0
|
61.1
-72.6
SK-19-203
10082.3
10262.4
968.4
14.0
83.2
-80.1
SK-19-203A
10082.3
10262.4
968.4
71.0
85.7
-79.2
SK-19-204
10082.7
10260.3
969.8
68.0
86.0
-64.8
SK-19-205
10083.4
10260.1
969.1
65.0
82.4
-50.5
SK-19-206
10145.5
10267.4
982.8
50.0
277.9
-88.5
SK-19-207
10147.3
10267.0
981.8
47.0
129.6
-66.3
SK-19-208
10119.8
10303.5
979.5
62.0
150.9
-67.0
SK-19-209
10119.9
10303.5
980.9
65.0
149.0
-51.4
SK-19-210
10077.8
10286.2
977.7
86.0
54.0
-81.5
SK-19-211
10078.5
10285.6
977.7
92.0
57.5
-74.4
SK-19-212
10134.8
10336.7
983.7
14.0
38.8
-67.6
SK-19-212A
10134.8
10336.7
983.7
41.0
25.4
-71.0
SK-19-213
10134.2
10336.8
984.2
35.0
255.7
-51.8
SK-19-214
10134.4
10337.1
985.2
41.0
320.3
-79.8
