Skeena Resources Limited: Skeena Intersects 14.82 g/t AuEq Over 31.30 Metres at Eskay Creek

(TSX.V:) (OTCQX:) ("Skeena" or the "Company") is pleased to announce additional gold-silver drill results from the

2019 Phase I surface drilling program at the Eskay Creek Project ("Eskay Creek") located in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia. Four surface drill rigs were utilized for the 2019 Phase I program in the 21A, 21E and HW Zones to infill and upgrade areas of Inferred resources to the Indicated classification. Drill hole results reported in this release are from the 21A, 21E and HW Zones. Reference images are presented at the end of this release as well as on the Company's website.

Phase I Eskay Creek Drilling Highlights:

11.53 g/t Au, 247 g/t Ag (14.82 g/t AuEq) over 31.30 m (SK-19-172) - 21A Zone

15.02 g/t Au, 70 g/t Ag (15.96 g/t AuEq) over 18.26 m (SK-19-171A) - 21A Zone

1.51 g/t Au, 355 g/t Ag (6.24 g/t AuEq) over 21.00 m (SK-19-201) - 21E Zone

2.83 g/t Au, 44 g/t Ag (3.42 g/t AuEq) over 25.00 m (SK-19-208) - 21E Zone

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit are nulled to a value of zero.

2019 Drilling Continues to Intersect Increased Grades, While Confirming Widths

Infill drilling within the 21A Zone continues to improve upon historically defined grades as demonstrated by 2019 Phase I drill hole SK-19-172 which intersected 14.82 g/t AuEq over 31.30 metres. This drilling confirms the 21A Zone thickness as indicated by the nearest historical drill hole in the current mineral resource model which is located 20 metres down-dip and intersected slightly lower grade mineralization of 7.63 g/t AuEq over 26.90 metres (CA89-080).

Likewise, additional up-dip confirmation was provided by drill hole SK-19-061 which averaged 10.56 g/t AuEq over 27.50 metres and correlates very well with previously reported thickness from 2018 Phase I drill hole SK-18-023 that intersected 14.57 g/t AuEq over 31.50 metres.

Mineralization within this portion of the 21A Zone is dominantly hosted within the footwall rhyolite sequence with only a minor contribution from the mudstones (refer to attached section).

Current Status - Eskay Creek Drilling

Four surface-based drill rigs are currently on site at Eskay Creek. The Company anticipates commencement of the surface 2020 Phase I infill and exploration drilling program in mid-February 2020. The remaining analytical results from the 2019 Phase I drilling program will be disclosed once all information has been received and validated.

About Skeena

Skeena Resources Limited is a junior Canadian mining exploration company focused on developing prospective precious metal properties in the Golden Triangle of northwest British Columbia, Canada. The Company's primary activities are the exploration and development of the past-producing Eskay Creek mine, which contains a combined Indicated and Inferred 4Moz, 4.4 g/t gold-equivalent open-pit resource. The Company recently completed a Preliminary Economic Assessment (PEA) on Eskay Creek which highlights an after-tax NPV 5% of C$638M, 51% IRR and a 1.2-year payback. Skeena is also exploring the past-producing Snip gold mine.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of Skeena Resources Limited,

Walter Coles Jr.

President & CEO

Qualified Persons

Exploration activities at the Eskay Creek Project are administered on site by the Company's Exploration Managers, Colin Russell, P.Geo. and Adrian Newton, P.Geo. In accordance with National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, Paul Geddes, P.Geo. Vice President Exploration and Resource Development, is the Qualified Person for the Company and has prepared, validated and approved the technical and scientific content of this news release. The Company strictly adheres to CIM Best Practices Guidelines in conducting, documenting, and reporting its exploration activities on its exploration projects.

Quality Assurance - Quality Control

Once received from the drill and processed, all drill core samples are sawn in half, labelled and bagged. The remaining drill core is subsequently securely stored on site. Numbered security tags are applied to lab shipments for chain of custody requirements. The Company inserts quality control (QC) samples at regular intervals in the sample stream, including blanks and reference materials with all sample shipments to monitor laboratory performance. The QAQC program was designed and approved by Lynda Bloom, P.Geo. of Analytical Solutions Ltd., and is overseen by the Company's Qualified Person, Paul Geddes, P.Geo, Vice President Exploration and Resource Development.

Drill core samples are submitted to ALS Geochemistry's analytical facility in North Vancouver, British Columbia for preparation and analysis. The ALS facility is accredited to the ISO/IEC 17025 standard for gold assays and all analytical methods include quality control materials at set frequencies with established data acceptance criteria. The entire sample is crushed and 1kg is pulverized. Analysis for gold is by 50g fire assay fusion with atomic absorption (AAS) finish with a lower limit of 0.01 ppm and upper limit of 100 ppm. Samples with gold assays greater than 100ppm are re-analyzed using a 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish. Analysis for silver is by 50g fire assay fusion with gravimetric finish with a lower limit of 5ppm and upper limit of 10,000ppm. Samples with silver assays greater than 10,000ppm are re-analyzed using a gravimetric silver concentrate method. A selected number of samples are also analyzed using a 48 multi-elemental geochemical package by a 4-acid digestion, followed by Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) and Inductively Coupled Plasma Mass Spectroscopy (ICP-MS) and also for mercury using an aqua regia digest with Inductively Coupled Plasma Atomic Emission Spectroscopy (ICP-AES) finish. Samples with sulfur reporting greater than 10% from the multi-element analysis are re-analyzed for total sulfur by Leco furnace and infrared spectroscopy.

Cautionary note regarding forward-looking statements

Certain statements made and information contained herein may constitute "forward looking information" and "forward looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation. These statements and information are based on facts currently available to the Company and there is no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Forward-looking statements and information may be identified by such terms as "anticipates", "believes", "targets", "estimates", "plans", "expects", "may", "will", "could" or "would". Forward-looking statements and information contained herein are based on certain factors and assumptions regarding, among other things, the estimation of mineral resources and reserves, the realization of resource and reserve estimates, metal prices, taxation, the estimation, timing and amount of future exploration and development, capital and operating costs, the availability of financing, the receipt of regulatory approvals, environmental risks, title disputes and other matters. While the Company considers its assumptions to be reasonable as of the date hereof, forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and readers should not place undue importance on such statements as actual events and results may differ materially from those described herein. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements or information except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Table 1: Eskay Creek Project 2019 Phase I length weighted drill hole gold and silver composites:

HOLE-ID FROM (m) TO (m) CORE LENGTH (m) AU (g/t) AG (g/t) AUEQ (g/t) ZONE SK-19-096 4.70 5.50 0.80 0.49 47 1.12 21A SK-19-096 32.50 33.00 0.50 0.61 18 0.85 21A SK-19-100 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-101 22.16 22.70 0.54 1.28 5 1.35 21A SK-19-128 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-130 ASSAYS PENDING SK-19-133 1.40 3.35 0.03 <5 0.03 HW SK-19-144 28.00 30.00 0.20 8 0.31 HW SK-19-150 69.72 70.75 1.03 4.09 5 4.16 21A SK-19-155 67.00 69.55 2.55 2.51 9 2.63 21A SK-19-158 64.84 66.70 1.86 2.12 6 2.20 21A SK-19-162 92.00 93.00 0.24 31 0.65 21A SK-19-165 ABANDONED 21A SK-19-165A ABANDONED 21A SK-19-165B 80.40 82.40 2.00 2.25 63 3.08 21A SK-19-165B 87.77 100.55 12.78 2.34 5 2.41 21A SK-19-165B 108.00 110.00 2.00 1.98 78 3.01 21A SK-19-168 ABANDONED 21A SK-19-168A 90.50 102.00 11.50 4.96 107 6.38 21A SK-19-168A 108.50 113.00 4.50 1.10 5 1.17 21A SK-19-171 ABANDONED 21A SK-19-171A 98.24 116.50 18.26 15.02 70 15.96 21A INCLUDING 100.30 101.50 1.20 13.25 <5 13.25 21A AND 101.50 102.00 0.50 19.20 <5 19.20 21A AND 104.50 106.00 1.50 10.05 61 10.86 21A AND 106.00 107.50 1.50 41.50 200 44.17 21A AND 107.50 109.00 1.50 26.90 288 30.74 21A AND 109.00 110.50 1.50 14.30 224 17.29 21A AND 110.50 112.00 1.50 24.80 5 24.87 21A AND 112.00 113.00 1.00 15.45 8 15.56 21A SK-19-171A 132.50 137.00 4.50 1.01 14 1.20 21A SK-19-172 91.50 122.80 31.30 11.53 247 14.82 21A INCLUDING 92.15 92.65 0.50 10.10 109 11.55 21A AND 92.65 93.15 0.50 92.80 1,105 107.53 21A AND 93.15 94.00 0.85 140.00 981 153.08 21A AND 94.00 94.51 0.51 141.50 380 146.57 21A AND 94.51 95.15 0.64 22.60 2,230 52.33 21A AND 95.15 95.90 0.75 21.30 1,110 36.10 21A AND 95.90 96.40 0.50 18.85 906 30.93 21A AND 96.40 96.90 0.50 19.30 2,610 54.10 21A AND 113.65 114.98 1.33 9.42 186 11.90 21A SK-19-172 132.50 133.36 0.86 0.72 5 0.79 21A SK-19-172 140.00 141.00 1.00 1.11 5 1.18 21A SK-19-173 ABANDONED 21A SK-19-173A 94.80 95.86 1.06 0.61 8 0.72 21A SK-19-173A 98.65 101.00 2.35 2.62 5 2.68 21A SK-19-174 91.48 102.05 10.57 3.36 9 3.48 21A INCLUDING 95.00 96.00 1.00 12.65 <5 12.65 21A SK-19-174 117.00 118.10 1.10 0.97 5 1.04 21A SK-19-175 2.50 22.50 20.00 0.90 6 0.98 21A SK-19-175 28.00 53.85 25.85 1.87 9 1.99 21A SK-19-175 56.50 64.00 7.50 1.01 6 1.09 21A SK-19-176 12.00 22.00 10.00 1.01 15 1.21 21A SK-19-176 29.50 37.16 7.66 1.09 6 1.17 21A SK-19-176 43.47 45.20 1.73 0.74 10 0.87 21A SK-19-177 7.50 25.00 17.50 1.00 8 1.11 21A SK-19-177 28.00 45.00 17.00 1.03 14 1.21 21A SK-19-178 5.00 30.75 25.75 1.40 20 1.66 21A SK-19-178 33.75 36.00 2.25 1.04 5 1.11 21A SK-19-178 42.00 48.50 6.50 0.94 63 1.78 21A SK-19-178 53.00 69.90 16.90 0.78 35 1.25 21A SK-19-178 83.00 104.50 21.50 2.04 7 2.13 21A SK-19-178 109.00 110.50 1.50 1.31 5 1.38 21A SK-19-178 115.00 116.50 1.50 0.79 5 0.86 21A SK-19-178 124.03 128.35 4.32 1.64 64 2.49 21A SK-19-179 4.75 35.00 30.25 1.12 22 1.41 21A SK-19-179 41.00 42.50 1.50 0.61 65 1.48 21A SK-19-179 47.00 89.00 42.00 1.10 12 1.26 21A SK-19-179 92.00 118.00 26.00 1.26 28 1.64 21A SK-19-179 121.00 124.00 3.00 1.10 5 1.17 21A SK-19-180 1.50 4.50 3.00 0.31 71 1.25 21A SK-19-180 14.50 23.50 9.00 1.81 7 1.90 21A SK-19-180 26.00 29.50 3.50 1.41 5 1.48 21A SK-19-180 32.50 40.00 7.50 1.04 64 1.90 21A SK-19-180 43.00 58.50 15.50 1.69 5 1.76 21A SK-19-180 62.00 63.50 1.50 0.60 13 0.77 21A SK-19-180 67.00 78.83 11.83 1.45 9 1.57 21A SK-19-180 81.50 99.00 17.50 0.90 5 0.96 21A SK-19-180 104.00 108.00 4.00 1.16 5 1.23 21A SK-19-180 118.50 124.50 6.00 1.29 97 2.58 21A SK-19-180 152.00 153.50 1.50 1.06 15 1.26 21A SK-19-180 169.00 170.00 1.00 1.67 20 1.94 21A SK-19-181 8.50 10.00 1.50 0.95 5 1.02 21A SK-19-181 16.82 33.00 16.18 0.88 5 0.94 21A SK-19-181 36.00 39.50 3.50 0.68 5 0.75 21A SK-19-181 42.65 66.00 23.35 1.51 6 1.58 21A SK-19-181 70.50 104.50 34.00 1.12 20 1.39 21A SK-19-181 110.00 113.00 3.00 0.64 19 0.89 21A SK-19-181 125.00 131.00 6.00 1.53 7 1.63 21A SK-19-181 134.00 139.00 5.00 0.59 12 0.75 21A SK-19-182 2.00 14.50 12.50 0.90 55 1.64 21A SK-19-182 37.70 47.16 9.46 0.77 25 1.10 21A SK-19-182 51.12 63.00 11.88 1.04 6 1.11 21A SK-19-182 66.00 69.00 3.00 0.79 17 1.01 21A SK-19-182 73.24 76.24 3.00 0.73 5 0.80 21A SK-19-183 1.34 17.00 15.66 1.26 54 1.98 21A SK-19-183 22.50 24.00 1.50 0.20 48 0.84 21A SK-19-183 41.50 50.00 8.50 2.74 14 2.92 21A INCLUDING 48.95 50.00 1.05 10.50 28 10.87 21A SK-19-183 53.15 54.50 1.35 0.83 13 1.00 21A SK-19-183 59.95 62.40 2.45 0.77 5 0.84 21A SK-19-183 65.00 71.15 6.15 1.28 17 1.51 21A SK-19-183 78.50 79.75 1.25 0.88 5 0.95 21A SK-19-183 90.00 91.50 1.50 1.70 1,195 17.63 21A SK-19-183 100.00 106.00 6.00 0.72 13 0.88 21A SK-19-183 118.18 118.68 0.50 0.70 9 0.82 21A SK-19-184 1.96 13.00 11.04 1.26 144 3.18 21A INCLUDING 10.00 11.50 1.50 1.68 710 11.15 21A SK-19-184A 2.05 15.50 13.45 1.06 34 1.51 21A SK-19-184A 21.53 23.50 1.97 1.02 5 1.09 21A SK-19-184A 41.00 61.50 20.50 1.05 12 1.21 21A SK-19-184A 64.50 71.65 7.15 1.05 44 1.63 21A SK-19-184A 96.30 99.15 2.85 1.42 5 1.48 21A SK-19-184A 103.50 106.50 3.00 1.56 5 1.63 21A SK-19-184A 115.38 116.00 0.62 0.77 5 0.84 21A SK-19-185 1.50 5.00 3.50 2.80 56 3.55 21E SK-19-186 1.41 8.00 6.59 8.73 27 9.09 21E INCLUDING 3.81 5.00 1.19 20.70 98 22.01 21E AND 5.00 6.50 1.50 17.45 13 17.62 21E SK-19-187 8.50 10.00 1.50 1.15 175 3.48 21E SK-19-187 31.00 32.00 1.00 1.07 5 1.14 21E SK-19-188 13.00 14.50 1.50 0.71 5 0.78 21E SK-19-188 17.17 18.27 1.10 1.48 5 1.55 21E SK-19-189 19.00 20.00 1.00 0.75 5 0.82 21E SK-19-189 29.10 37.00 7.90 1.06 7 1.16 21E SK-19-189 43.00 53.10 10.10 1.13 5 1.19 21E SK-19-190 31.30 32.50 1.20 0.65 8 0.76 21E SK-19-190 37.00 45.50 8.50 1.13 8 1.24 21E SK-19-191 15.48 15.98 0.50 0.89 5 0.96 21E SK-19-191 20.00 29.50 9.50 1.71 27 2.06 21E SK-19-191 41.50 43.00 1.50 0.80 5 0.87 21E SK-19-192 6.00 7.50 1.50 0.81 8 0.92 21E SK-19-192 14.40 15.60 1.20 0.73 5 0.79 21E SK-19-192 24.00 31.74 7.74 1.48 40 2.02 21E SK-19-192 41.50 42.64 1.14 0.72 5 0.79 21E SK-19-193 5.50 8.00 2.50 0.76 6 0.84 21E SK-19-193 13.00 14.25 1.25 1.60 5 1.66 21E SK-19-193 18.00 43.50 25.50 1.76 21 2.04 21E SK-19-194 0.87 2.50 1.63 2.77 18 3.01 21E SK-19-194 10.00 14.50 4.50 1.23 16 1.44 21E SK-19-194A 11.50 19.50 8.00 1.07 16 1.28 21E SK-19-194A 29.00 31.50 2.50 3.95 5 4.02 21E SK-19-195 8.00 14.37 6.37 1.51 50 2.18 21E SK-19-195 17.00 18.38 1.38 0.53 13 0.70 21E SK-19-195 52.00 56.00 4.00 2.32 5 2.38 21E SK-19-196 2.93 5.90 2.97 0.90 5 0.97 21E SK-19-196 11.72 14.00 2.28 1.59 20 1.86 21E SK-19-196 17.67 22.00 4.33 2.66 116 4.20 21E SK-19-197 8.00 10.79 2.79 0.73 10 0.86 21E SK-19-198 11.00 12.50 1.50 25.80 94 27.05 21E SK-19-198A 8.00 9.80 1.80 1.12 7 1.21 21E SK-19-199 6.02 7.67 1.65 1.24 5 1.31 21E SK-19-200 5.75 7.25 1.50 0.74 5 0.81 21E SK-19-200 59.50 67.00 7.50 0.66 10 0.79 21E SK-19-201 28.00 30.58 2.58 1.61 7 1.70 21E SK-19-201 42.50 63.50 21.00 1.51 355 6.24 21E INCLUDING 43.60 45.00 1.40 2.17 1,550 22.84 21E AND 54.90 55.40 0.50 4.24 4,470 63.84 21E SK-19-201 66.50 71.00 4.50 1.37 5 1.44 21E SK-19-202 32.00 33.50 1.50 0.55 69 1.47 21E SK-19-202 36.00 37.75 1.75 1.18 5 1.25 21E SK-19-202 42.22 63.00 20.78 1.21 18 1.44 21E SK-19-202 69.00 70.46 1.46 0.84 40 1.37 21E SK-19-203 ABANDONED 21E SK-19-203A 7.00 8.00 1.00 0.92 5 0.99 21E SK-19-203A 34.00 34.50 0.50 1.11 9 1.23 21E SK-19-203A 37.00 38.16 1.16 1.02 6 1.10 21E SK-19-203A 46.50 54.50 8.00 0.82 7 0.91 21E SK-19-203A 61.00 61.84 0.84 0.70 5 0.77 21E SK-19-204 28.00 31.00 3.00 2.74 5 2.81 21E SK-19-204 33.73 34.43 0.70 1.31 5 1.38 21E SK-19-204 37.25 43.00 5.75 1.31 15 1.51 21E SK-19-204 46.00 49.00 3.00 0.88 5 0.95 21E SK-19-204 54.50 57.69 3.19 1.46 5 1.53 21E SK-19-204 60.50 62.00 1.50 1.10 5 1.17 21E SK-19-205 23.50 28.00 4.50 1.17 5 1.24 21E SK-19-205 33.72 36.00 2.28 0.75 14 0.94 21E SK-19-205 41.10 51.35 10.25 2.78 15 2.98 21E SK-19-206 8.00 9.50 1.50 0.35 6 0.43 21E SK-19-207 5.00 6.00 1.00 0.30 23 0.61 21E SK-19-208 1.90 9.50 7.60 0.64 104 2.03 21E SK-19-208 12.50 25.00 12.50 0.64 31 1.05 21E SK-19-208 37.00 62.00 25.00 2.83 44 3.42 21E SK-19-209 2.00 10.50 8.50 0.64 215 3.50 21E INCLUDING 4.00 4.50 0.50 1.59 1,620 23.19 21E SK-19-209 14.00 19.50 5.50 2.35 159 4.47 21E INCLUDING 14.85 15.35 0.50 13.65 621 21.93 21E SK-19-209 22.50 24.98 2.48 0.75 13 0.91 21E SK-19-209 40.00 45.00 5.00 2.01 158 4.11 21E INCLUDING 44.00 45.00 1.00 2.81 554 10.20 21E SK-19-209 52.05 53.50 1.45 2.59 5 2.66 21E SK-19-210 14.30 17.00 2.70 4.51 114 6.02 21E SK-19-210 30.00 39.50 9.50 0.88 48 1.53 21E SK-19-210 42.90 44.00 1.10 0.85 205 3.58 21E SK-19-211 14.00 17.30 3.30 4.39 105 5.79 21E SK-19-211 26.50 41.50 15.00 1.06 60 1.86 21E SK-19-211 65.50 91.00 25.50 1.31 12 1.46 21E SK-19-212 7.38 14.00 6.62 3.68 35 4.15 21E SK-19-212A 4.25 20.00 15.75 2.06 26 2.40 21E SK-19-213 7.14 20.32 13.18 1.36 29 1.75 21E SK-19-213 22.43 23.45 1.02 1.00 17 1.23 21E SK-19-213 31.94 35.00 3.06 1.34 35 1.81 21E SK-19-214 6.24 20.40 14.16 3.67 25 4.00 21E SK-19-214 24.08 34.50 10.42 0.88 17 1.11 21E

Gold Equivalent (AuEq) calculated via the formula: Au (g/t) + [Ag (g/t) / 75]. Reported core lengths represent 80-100% of true widths and are supported by well-defined mineralization geometries derived from historical drilling. Length weighted AuEq composites were constrained by geological considerations. Grade capping of individual assays has not been applied to the Au and Ag assays informing the length weighted AuEq composites. Processing recoveries have not been applied to the AuEq calculation and are disclosed at 100%. Samples below detection limit were nulled to a value of zero.

Table 2: Mine grid Phase I drill hole locations and orientations: